Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish sends Guardians on a dragon egg hunt

The launch trailer for Destiny 2’s latest season, Season of the Wish, was released today and it feels more important than most due to the news of the game’s next expansion being delayed.

The trailer brings the hype for longtime players of the series. Featuring a heavy emphasis on the Awoken and the Dreaming City, Season of the Wish looks to lead directly into The Final Shape.

At the end of last season in Destiny 2, the players and Eris Morn discovered the final wish, and Riven, the final Ahamkara, is the key to it all. The “Wish Dragon” species of Ahamkara, previously only seen in the Last Wish raid, was thought to be extinct after being hunted down and exterminated long before the franchise began. Riven herself was taken down by Guardians in the raid, a series highlight from the Forsaken expansion in 2018.

Well, as the trailer shows, Riven is still dead but somehow back in town, and the Guardians and Awoken will be looking to use the dragon to find a way to get into the portal that the Witness sliced into the Traveler at the end of Destiny 2: Lightfall.

The trailer teases an egg hunt of sorts, as Riven looks to make a deal with Mara and the Guardians to hunt down her eggs in exchange for a wish to pursue the Witness into the Traveler, which is where we already know we’ll be going once The Final Shape launches.

Yesterday, Bungie confirmed The Final Shape has been delayed just over three months into June, but there will be new content added between February and June to stem the tide. The events of Season of the Wish will likely run with weekly content through near the end of January, but the season will run right up until The Final Shape’s release date.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will be released on June 4, 2024.