Ten years in the making, the conclusion to Destiny 2’s Light and Darkness saga is almost here.

The Final Shape, Destiny 2’s latest expansion, is set to arrive in 2024. Guardians will band together and head into the portal inside the Traveler in an effort to stop The Witness’s attempt to twist the universe into their vision, the final shape.

This moment has been building since 2014 when the original Destiny launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Now, the long wait for its end is finally coming, and we know exactly when it will get into players’ hands.

Here’s when players can expect to play The Final Shape in Destiny 2.

Band together for one final fight.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will release on Feb. 27, 2024, Bungie confirmed.

Season of the Witch and the unnamed season 23 lie between the expansion’s showcase and the release of the DLC, giving players time to catch up and experience the story leading up to the end of the Light and Darkness saga in early 2024.

What is in The Final Shape?

As is the case with every Destiny 2 expansion, there’s expected to be a lot of content and pursuits for Guardians to chase, including new weapons, new armor, and all-new experiences like a new destination, raid, and even new super abilities within the existing Light subclasses.

New destination: The Pale Heart

The Pale Heart is twisted.

“There is a place where we will find eternity being torn asunder. An unraveling landscape that echoes with the deeds of our past. Persevere in this impossible place and uncover what lies at the heart of this war.”

The new destination in The Final Shape is inside of the Traveler, called The Pale Heart. It’s here where reality shifts and changes, shaping itself as a reflection of the Guardian’s journey, and getting more and more odd and disturbing as players approach the Witness’s Monolith inside.

It’s here where the bulk of The Final Shape’s story missions will take place, leading into the story’s conclusion in the raid shortly after launch.

New supers

Warlock Solar super. Titan Void super. Hunter Arc super.

Warlock: Solar

“Unleash your inner phoenix with every attack. Buff your weapons, allies, and harness the living Solar flame.”

Titan: Void

“Blades honed by the Void cut through the air. Lift them from the feet of your felled foes and continue the attack.”

Hunter: Arc

“Dagger in hand, become the Arc flashing in the darkness; the edge of the storm your enemies cannot outrun.”

New raid

Could this be the pinnacle of raids?

“Calling all Guardians. The time has come to confront the Witness.”

It all comes down to this. The Final Shape is not messing around, teasing this expansion’s raid as a showdown with The Witness, the architect and leader of the Pyramid fleet and archenemy of the Traveler and Light.

The Witness seeks to use the Traveler’s Light with the Darkness it has conquered to completely re-shape the universe as we know it into The Final Shape.

What’s in The Final Shape Annual Pass?

Along with a number of pre-order bonuses, the Annual Pass for The Final Shape includes numerous pieces of content that will be deployed throughout 2024.

Three new Episodes

Each Episode comes stocked with a plethora of content.

Seasons as Guardians know them are being traded for a new content deployment system called Episodes. Instead of four three-month seasons, there will instead be three four-month Episodes, allowing more development time and the ability to include more content than before.

From March to June will be episode one, Echoes, followed by episode two, Revenant from July to October, and then episode three, Heresy, from November to February.

The Final Shape Dungeon Key

This can be purchased within the Annual Pass or separately, but it includes access to two Dungeon activities within the year of The Final Shape, set to release in subsequent episodes in 2024.

Tessellation

Grab it now.

With a pre-order of the Annual Pass, players gain instant access to the Tessellation exotic fusion rifle and its two unique traits.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Collector’s Edition

It will cost you.

“As the final confrontation with the Witness draws near, Eido scours the solar system looking for clues, messages, and intel on the origins of the Witness to share with Guardians. During her travels, she finds a gift to honor your service—a Light to accompany the Darkness.”

The $275 Collector’s Edition for The Final Shape includes physical items such as a recreation of the original Tower, an interactive statue that contains secrets that are unlocked by placing the figurines of Zavala, Ikora, and Cayde-6 on top.

