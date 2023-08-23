A new weapon has popped up in the hands of some guardians all over Sol: the Tesselation fusion rifle, a unique Exotic that evokes imagery of Rhulk, Nezarec, and the Witness’ Pyramid Fleet—and for good reason. This weapon is thematically tied to The Final Shape, even if the expansion is still a bit far away.

While it was released in Season of the Witch on Aug. 22, the Tesselation fusion rifle is scheduled to launch officially with The Final Shape—though guardians who get the expansion early will have a new weapon to look forward to once they’re in the Tower. Here’s what this weapon does and how you can get it.

What does Tesselation do in Destiny 2?

Tesselation has a few tricks up its sleeve. This 660rpm fusion rifle brings a lot of flavor to the mix, and not just because of its unique looks (but that doesn’t hurt its case either).

The first function you’ll notice is that despite being an Energy weapon, Tesselation doesn’t really have a set element. That’s because this weapon’s damage type will always match your subclass. (Before reading its description, we almost thought it was a Kinetic weapon on the wrong slot, but we noticed it’s facing the right as other Energy weapons do.)

Related: Is The Final Shape the end of Destiny 2?

This already opens up a few different buildcrafting options. Stasis and Strand weapons don’t go into the Energy slot, but Tesselation allows you to use these elements in your Energy slot as long as you have a matching subclass equipped.

A little bit of the Witness, a little bit of Nezarec, and a lot of firepower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That’s not where Tesselation’s uniqueness stops, though. This weapon allows you to hold the reload button to consume your grenade and turn your next shot into a devastating blow. If that wasn’t enough, it has a unique form of Demolitionist embedded in its functions, meaning you’ll get grenade energy by landing kills with this weapon. This lets you chain combos with your powerful shot, especially if you have a grenade-based build.

We’ve been having a lot of fun using Tesselation with our Void Warlock since Devour gives us a constant stream of ability energy and lets us fuel quite a few powerful shots. We’re aiming for a Primary weapon with Demolitionist, too, which helps us keep the combo going even longer.

How to get Tesselation in Destiny 2

For the time being, Tesselation is a pre-order exclusive for players who acquire The Final Shape ahead of its release. The process should be similar to how Quicksilver Storm worked when it launched in Season of Plunder and when it finally arrived in Lightfall.

Guardians who pre-purchase The Final Shape can already add the weapon to their arsenal, but all expansion owners should have access to it when the last chapter of the Light and Dark saga finally releases. If Quicksilver Storm is any example, Bungie might deliver a catalyst for it once its expansion drops. And that’s not counting everything that will launch alongside the expansion, including new Supers for some Light-based subclasses, a confrontation with the Witness in the raid, the Traveler’s Pale Heart as a potential destination, and a new episodic structure instead of the seasonal model.

If you pre-ordered The Final Shape, you can find your copy of Tesselation at the new Special Deliveries Kiosk in the Tower, between Banshee-44 and Master Rahool. You’ll also find Prime items and other special offers there.

About the author