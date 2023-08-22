Is The Final Shape the end of Destiny 2?

The Final Shape has taken on a mythic status in Destiny 2 due to how final it feels, and it’s appeared frequently in marketing material as the conclusion to the Light and Dark saga. If that wasn’t potentially tricky enough, the “final” in its name does reinforce the idea of a looming end, and the fact that Destiny 2 is an old game doesn’t help its case. Because of that, it’s not completely uncommon to think The Final Shape will also be the end of Destiny 2.

Bungie, however, has plenty in store for the Destiny 2 universe after the expansion. And though the mystery loomed before the 2023 showcase, Bungie has given a final clarification that the studio has more in stock for Destiny 2, at least for the near future.

Will Destiny 2 end after The Final Shape?

The Final Shape will not be the end of Destiny 2, but it will be the end of the Destiny 2 seasonal structure we know.

Bungie has referred to The Final Shape constantly as “the end of the Light and Dark saga,” which has been ongoing since the beginning of Destiny. And while the long-awaited faceoff against the Witness is coming in the raid, it won’t be the final nail in the coffin of Destiny 2’s storytelling. In fact, it will also kick off a new episodic structure, as pointed out in the 2023 showcase. They will deal with the fallout of whatever The Final Shape brings.

Instead of delivering four seasons a year after The Final Shape, Bungie will deliver three “episodes” per year, each with three acts that last around six weeks. The episodes are Echoes (March to June), Revenant (July to October), and Heresy (November to February). These dates are liable to change, however.

Three episodes instead of four seasons, but they’re supposed to be packed with content. Image via Bungie

Related: Destiny 2 introduces new Light supers for all 3 classes coming with The Final Shape

“The first Act of an Episode will feel packed with a big offering of new stuff to do and chase,” Bungie said in its showcase recap, while the following acts will build upon that story by offering more to do and to chase.

Episodes will also shift the season pass model a bit. Instead of 100 levels per season, each episode will have 200 levels: 100 at the start, then another 50 in acts two and three. Artifact perks will also follow a similar model, with more coming with each act. Episodes can be bought in the in-game store for 1,500 Silver (up from the recently changed price tag of 1,200 Silver per season).

The unveiling of the episode model showed Bungie still has plans for Destiny 2, and players should stay tuned for whatever is coming next—even if The Final Shape is still a long time away.

About the author