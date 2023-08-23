Destiny 2 fans usually know that when a new expansion comes out, the next few weeks or months of their lives will be pretty busy with grinding. And that’s why so many preorder the newest expansion whenever they can.

But one of the coolest things about Destiny 2: The Final Shape’s preorder bonuses is that you don’t need to wait until February to access them. Placing a preorder for the DLC will unlock items to use in-game immediately, so you can use them today.

Here’s everything you can get in Destiny 2 right now if you preorder The Final Shape.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape preorder bonuses

Preordering any edition of The Final Shape will immediately unlock an exotic Ghost shell and Legendary emblem. They can both be seen below.

The Final Shell exotic Ghost shell

Hey, this looks familiar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This exotic Ghost shell can be unlocked in-game immediately when preordering. It’s clearly a reference to both The Witness, the Traveler, and the Witness’ fleet of Pyramid ships.

Paracausal Path Legendary emblem

The emblem looks even better in the inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Look, it’s that portal in the Traveler. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even more references to the Traveler and Witness’ fleet can be seen in this emblem, which looks especially great on the inventory screen as evidenced above.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass preorder bonuses

Preordering the $99 edition of The Final Shape that comes with a year’s worth of additional content will earn both of the items above, along with some additional goodies.

Tessellation exotic fusion rifle

It’s a handheld fusion with a cool design. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tessellation is a handheld fusion rifle that has some unique traits and a very slick design reminiscent of the architecture inside the Pyramid ships.

The coolest part about the gun is that it adapts its damage type to whatever subclass you’re using, so it can be equipped in just about any loadout. Plus, its reload animation is incredibly cool.

The gun’s two unique traits can be found below:

Property: Undecidable

“This [weapon|instrument|topology] adapts its damage type to match your equipped subclass. Final blows grant grenade energy.”

Property: Irreducible

“Long press Reload: Consume your grenade to load a large [projectile|shape|language] that generates an elemental explosion on impact.”

Abstract Meditation exotic emote

Is this the final shape? Screenshot by Dot Esports

In this emote, the player character will hover in a meditation pose as a Light projects the Traveler, with the Witness’ portal, and the Witness’ Pyramid ships floating around it the same way it did at the end of the Lightfall story.

