How to get the Pyramidic Vessel Exotic ship in Destiny 2

The latest showcase of The Final Shape expansion for Destiny 2 revealed plenty of juicy details we can expect to see in the game, including a brand new pyramid ship that you can get right now.

The pyramid ship, or the Pyramidic Vessel, is a new Exotic ship in Destiny 2 that looks like a miniature version of the pyramid ships we’ve encountered multiple times throughout our journey. Here’s everything you need to know about this ship and how to get it.

How to unlock the Pyramid ship in Destiny 2

At least now someone will be piloting these ships. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pyramidic Vessel Exotic ship is the new pre-order bonus for The Final Shape expansion. You can pre-order either the Standard or the Annual Pass edition of The Final Shape and you’ll instantly get access to this fancy new ship. Along with the ship, there’s also one new emblem that will await you in the game after purchasing the expansion.

What if you already pre-ordered The Final Shape?

If you’ve already pre-ordered The Final Shape before the ship was announced, you should still receive it when you log into Destiny 2. While there’s no official information, several players on social media confirmed they’ve received the ship in the game, including one who claimed that he pre-ordered the expansion even before the Collector’s Edition was announced.

Once you log into the game, make sure to check your Collections tab to see if you have the ship unlocked. If you don’t, head to the Terminal of Special Deliveries in the Tower. It’s located to the right of Banshee-44 and looks like a small screen. All the pre-order bonuses usually appear there and you’ll likely find the pyramid ship there too.

