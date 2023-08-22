The Collector’s Edition for Destiny 2: The Final Shape is a nostalgic callback to the original game

Destiny 2: The Final Shape has been revealed to the world today, and arguably the biggest and most important DLC in the franchise is just a few months away.

Along with the reveal trailer for the expansion, Bungie announced a Collector’s Edition for The Final Shape, and it’s decidedly and fittingly epic for the DLC that’s being called the conclusion of the Light and Darkness saga.

As the final confrontation with the Witness draws near, go back to where it all began.



Pre-order the Destiny 2: The Final Shape Collector's Edition today to lock in a Destiny 1 Tower replica all your own — with hidden secrets included.



🛒 https://t.co/ahnrEsvCNu pic.twitter.com/32aerusHwb — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 22, 2023

The highlight of this year’s pricey Collector’s Edition is a recreation of Destiny 1’s Tower, including three figurines representing Zavala, Cayde-6, and Ikora. When placed on the Tower, mysteries will begin to unravel.

Related: Guardians take the fight to Xivu Arath in Destiny 2’s newest season, Season of the Witch

The devs teased “hidden messages” with the Tower, teasing “magnetic locks” and “lights,” so there will be some fun things to discover in the Collector’s Edition as always. The fun comes at a price, though. The CE is $275, or $175 without a game code.

The CE also includes other items, such as a Vanguard mission dossier, Vanguard mission patch, autograph book, and a code for an exclusive emblem. The items are likely filled with hints to unravel the Tower’s mystery, as this has been a recurring theme with Destiny 2 CEs in the past.

Destiny 2’s Collector’s Editions always seem to sell out, so players looking to secure one will want to head to the Bungie Store immediately so as to not lose out. Be warned, though, you’re likely to enter a queue to try to get your own.

The Tower is home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Destiny 2: The Final Shape and all of its editions will be released on Feb. 27, 2024.

About the author