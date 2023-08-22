Guardians take the fight to Xivu Arath in Destiny 2’s newest season, Season of the Witch

The road to The Final Shape is beginning today in Destiny 2.

During this year’s Destiny 2 Showcase, Bungie revealed the trailer for The Final Shape and announced details of the upcoming expansion, but it all starts with the game’s newest season, which goes live shortly in-game.

A ritual begins.



To pursue the Witness, Eris Morn must turn to the magic of the Hive and accept a deal that Savathûn crafted before her death. To honor our end of the bargain, Guardians must become masters of the arcane.



✨ https://t.co/b15eeAoGNc pic.twitter.com/bbwJpMISRT — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 22, 2023

Season of the Witch tasks the Guardians with finally taking on Xivu Arath—but with one very scary twist. Eris Morn has allowed herself to be overtaken by Hive magic, and Guardians are then able to kill enemies to power her up the same way Xivu uses to gain strength.

The new season marks the return of Crota’s End, a raid from the original Destiny, reprised and remastered for Destiny 2. Guardians will journey into the Hellmouth on the moon and take on Oryx’s son, Crota.

Altars of Summoning and Savathûn’s Spire are this season’s two new activities, offering new weapons, armor, and matchmade fun for teams of three or six. A new Crucible map based in the Vex network is also a big part of this season, bringing content to the PvP mode in an effort to refresh the long-dormant activity.

Season of the Witch goes live today. Image via Bungie

Destiny 2: Season of the Witch goes live later today, and The Final Shape will launch on Feb. 27.

