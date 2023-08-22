Destiny 2: The Final Shape’s reveal trailer teases a mysterious new world and final showdown with The Witness

It all comes down to this.

Destiny 2 players have finally seen what’s next in the franchise—and it truly feels like the end is nigh.

Bungie premiered the trailer for The Final Shape, Destiny 2’s next large-scale expansion due to launch in February, today and it’s looking like the Guardians will be heading to a whole new world after entering the portal into the Traveler that was built by The Witness earlier this year.

The Final Shape — a nightmarish calcification of reality into the Witness's twisted design.



Embark on a perilous journey into the heart of the Traveler, rally the Vanguard, and end the War of Light and Darkness.



Become Legend // February 27, 2024.



🔺 https://t.co/RkESfDVi0U pic.twitter.com/ae1mNvq8x4 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 22, 2023

“The Vanguard has rallied, and legends from every corner of the galaxy step forward, lending their bravery to the oncoming conflict,” Bungie said of the DLC. “Together, we must travel to a place of new wonders and old memories where the Witness continues its unrelenting corruption, promising oblivion should we not fight.”

Related: Destiny 2’s new seasonal armor is decidedly plant-themed, but also teases The Witch Queen’s return

The trailer teased a journey to the inside of the Traveler, and Bungie went into detail on its showcase livestream, revealing several new pieces of information about the expansion, including story details, and more.

The past 10 years of Destiny, which originally launched in 2014, are finally about to come to a head, ending one saga and beginning a new era for the series. Now, The Final Shape is described as “a nightmarish calcification of reality into the Witness’s twisted design.”

It feels like this notion is said each year with Destiny 2, but The Final Shape feels like it truly needs to be great. After a lackluster Lightfall expansion and tepid community reaction to 2023 seasonal content, the game’s players are expecting big things for the next expansion, which is being touted as the end of the Light and Darkness saga in the franchise.

Destiny will continue beyond The Final Shape, but it’s unclear just what that means or what the future looks like. So in the immediate future of February 2023 and beyond, the next DLC has to be successful.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will launch on Feb. 27, 2024.

About the author