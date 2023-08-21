Destiny 2’s new seasonal armor is decidedly plant-themed, but also teases The Witch Queen’s return

The long wait to see the future of Destiny 2 is almost over, but Bungie teased an upcoming armor set with a post on social media today.

The image posted by Bungie includes a look at what’s most likely one of the seasonal armor sets coming in the as-of-yet-unnamed season 22, which will launch tomorrow shortly after the Destiny 2 Showcase details the game’s next expansion, The Final Shape.

"The Witch Queen must rise."



Season 22 begins tomorrow. Clear out your non-seasonal engrams, make sure your Guardian's fashion is on point, and ensure you get a good night sleep for tomorrow's launch! pic.twitter.com/rM7HKJXSvf — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 21, 2023

The armor sets are decidedly plant-like, with the armor sets for all three classes sprouting some sort of plants from their shoulders, heads, and more. The armor sets should be a big hit with plant-lovers. You know the kind of people who have an entire room in their house dedicated to shrubbery.

Related: Destiny 2 showcase 2023: Time, how to watch, rewards, and more

But also, the background of the image looks a lot like Savathûn’s Throne World, a location that hasn’t been that relevant in quite some time. And that fits with what else Bungie teased in the tweet.

“The Witch Queen must rise,” the Bungie tweet reads, reiterating the final story beat of season 21. The giant, aquatic, serpentine creature Ahsa used Deputy Commander Sloane to convey these words as the season’s big story reveal earlier this summer.

The Witch Queen, of course, is Savathûn, the Hive goddess of deception. She has not been seen since being defeated at the hands of Guardians in the final mission of the 2022 expansion’s campaign.

But as she was gifted the Light by the Traveler, she can be revived at any time. Season 22 will likely deal with the Vanguard and Guardians working together with Savathûn’s Ghost, Immaru, to bring her back from the dead as Ahsa believes she is the key to defeating The Witness.

With two seasons standing between now and The Final Shape’s release in February, the story is ramping up toward a climactic finale of the Light and Darkness saga of Destiny. The franchise and story will continue past the next expansion, though, with a new saga’s beginning.

Related: Destiny 2 is repurposing a future Eververse cosmetic into a new ritual armor set for season 22

Everything about season 22 and The Final Shape will be revealed during the Destiny 2 Showcase which will be livestreamed tomorrow, Aug. 22, at 11am CT.

About the author