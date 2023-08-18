Destiny 2 showcase: Time, how to watch, rewards, and more

This year’s Destiny 2 showcase will be a decisive moment for Destiny 2 and Bungie. The broadcast will give players a taste of The Final Shape, the final chapter in the Light and Dark saga that’s been at the forefront of the universe for a decade. And for Bungie, it’s a time to recoup some goodwill from fans after the release of Lightfall and a series of mishaps.

The Final Shape is the highly anticipated conclusion to the fate of the Traveler and the Witness—the old, benevolent source of our power and the newly introduced, mysterious antagonist. The Witness carved a hole in the Traveler at the end of Lightfall (for reasons we still don’t fully understand), and the expansion will take us within the Traveler itself.

The showcase will give fans a taste of what’s to come with the next expansion, but it will also kick off the preparations for the yet-unnamed season 22. With how Season of the Deep ended and promotional material showing a Hive Ghost that looks to be Immaru, odds are the Witch Queen might make an appearance—with the new season kicking off at the daily reset on Aug. 22.

Guardians all over the world can tune into the showcase on Aug. 22 and get some goodies to go with the bombastic story revelations that are on the way. Whether you’re here for the drops or for the lore, here’s what you need to know about the Destiny 2 showcase, including when it starts, how to watch, and what rewards you can get.

Destiny 2 showcase time: Aug. 22, 2023

The Destiny 2 showcase event this year is scheduled for Aug. 22, almost a year to the date of the last showcase. The official broadcast will start at 11am CT, but guardians can tune into the action at 10am CT for the preshow and enjoy the postshow after 11:45am CT.

We’ve put together a handy countdown for the official broadcast below, but we’ve adjusted it to the start of the show. If you want to catch the preshow, tune in an hour earlier than we’ve listed here.

Days Hours Minutes Seconds 3 : 1 9 : 3 4 : 2 6

Can you get rewards from watching the Destiny 2 Showcase?

Players who tune into the showcase through Twitch can earn the new Silhouette emblem as a Twitch drop, which pays homage to the shapes of both the Traveler and the Pyramids. You can snag a copy of this emblem by watching at least 30 minutes of the Showcase on any official Bungie Twitch channels, including foreign-language Bungie pages.

How to watch Bungie’s Destiny 2 2023 Showcase

When the clock hits 11am CT on Aug. 22, you can watch the official broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. Watching on Twitch comes with an upside, though, since you can earn the Silhouette emblem if you have your accounts linked. If you have any questions about how to link your Twitch and Bungie accounts, the official FAQ should have you covered.

