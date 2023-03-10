Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares raid has players go up against the source of the nightmares in Neomuna: the dreadful Nezarec himself. This Disciple of the Witness has returned, and now, it’s time for the Guardian to take the fight to him.

The Root of Nightmares raid brings its own unique loot, with new weapon models and armor sets inspired by Vow of the Disciple’s Corrective Obligation and mixing some of the raid’s fantastical themes into the armor set.

The new raid brings a total of six new Legendary weapons and an armor set for each class. Players will see some Strand-aligned weapons, which are bound to roll new and unique combinations. The armors also bring in some inspiration from Rhulk, the Witness, and Nezarec himself, embodying some of the Acolytes of Nezarec that appear throughout the raid’s lore (even if they do look reminiscent of Warframe).

In addition to the Legendary and armor drops, players who are lucky enough may also score a copy of the Conditional Finality shotgun, which has a small chance of dropping from Nezarec himself. This lethal Exotic shotgun mixes Stasis and Solar, allowing players to tap into verbs from two classes.

Here are all the weapons and armor you can get from the Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2, divided by encounter.

Root of Nightmares loot table in Destiny 2

Here is the Root of Nightmares loot table based on data compiled by blueberries.gg. Items and drops in this table are subject to change.

First encounter (Cataclysm) drops

Koraxis’ Distress (Grenade launcher, Heavy, Strand)

Briar’s Contempt (Linear fusion rifle, Heavy, Solar)

Nessa’s Oblation (Shotgun, Void)

Gauntlets

Chest armor

Helmet

Second encounter (Scission) drops

Mikel’s Reverence (Sidearm, Strand)

Koraxis’ Distress (Grenade launcher, Heavy, Strand)

Acasia’s Rejection (Trace rifle, Solar)

Gauntlets

Chest armor

Leg armor

Third encounter (Macrocosm) drops

Acasia’s Rejection (Trace rifle, Solar)

Rufus’ Fury (Auto rifle, Strand)

Chest armor

Leg armor

Class Item

Fourth encounter (Nezarec) drops