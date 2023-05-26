How to get the Hive Knight armor in Destiny 2’s Ghosts of the Deep dungeon

For many players, fashion is the real endgame of Destiny 2. Bungie knows this too, and the outfits on offer cover a vast array of aesthetic and artistic preferences so that any player can customize their Guardian to their own specific tastes. In Season of the Deep, a new set of armor promises to fulfill a long-held community request for a Hive-themed wardrobe.

While the sets may be fashioned after Savathun’s Lucent Hive specifically, they are no less haunting and gothic than any other Hive faction inspiration source. With torn, ethereal fabrics and ornate bone armor plating, the Taken King sets for Warlock, Hunter, and Titan are sure to leave an impression. As an added bonus, they pair perfectly with the weapons of the King’s Fall raid for any Guardian wanting to swear down their allegiance entirely to the Sword Logic.

Here’s how you can obtain the Hive-themed sets for yourself.

How to unlock the Taken King armor set in Destiny 2

Image via Bungie

The Hive-themed Taken King armor sets only drop from the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon, introduced in Season of the Deep. To access this dungeon, players will need to own the Lightfall Dungeon Key. The Lightfall Dungeon key will cost 2,000 Silver to purchase and includes access to both the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon in season 21, as well as an upcoming dungeon in season 23. The Dungeon Key is also included as part of the Lightfall Deluxe Edition bundle, which is an alternative method of obtaining it.

Pieces of the Taken King armor set can drop from all of the encounters in Ghosts of the Deep. Each of the three core encounters has its own loot pool, though, so you won’t be able to obtain every single piece of the armor from just one of them. Drops of the armor are also competing with drops of the dungeon’s weapons, so it will no doubt take quite a few runs of the dungeon to obtain a full set of the Taken King armor, depending on your luck.

For those hunting Titan’s depths exclusively for fashion purposes and not the stat rolls, the Taken King armor can be transmogged into an ornament for any Legendary armor piece with Synthweave. Particularly unique pieces to look out for include the Hunter helmet, which features the iconic three-eyed disposition of the Hive, and the Titan chest piece, which evokes the slender disposition of Titan armor in the original Destiny.

