All weapons in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Ghosts of the Deep dungeon is a blast from the Witch Queen past, pitting players against an army of angry Hive once more. The fight against the Hive also shares a backdrop with Season of the Deep, bringing the Guardian to a deep and horrifying underwater setting.
As with most pursuits in Destiny 2, the dungeon will also provide players with new weapons and armor to farm, with each adding some firepower or just some style to a character’s arsenal. And guardians who are lucky enough can get their hands on the Navigator dungeon Exotic, which might become a solid addition to Strand builds—particularly for Warlocks with the Cenotaph Mask Exotic.
Here are all the weapons in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon, including their perks, rolls, and effects, as compiled through the Bungie API by developer Josh Hunt.
All Ghosts of the Deep dungeon weapons and their perks in Destiny 2
- The Navigator (Exotic Strand trace rifle)
- New Pacific Epitaph (Stasis Wave-Frame GL, Kinetic)
- No Survivors (Solar Aggressive-Frame SMG)
- Greasy Luck (Solar Rapid-Fire Glaive)
- Cold Comfort (Stasis Aggressive-Frame Rocket Launcher)
- Restoration Ritual origin trait: “Reviving allies or defeating combatants with finishers reloads this weapon and readies an emergency reload for the next time this weapon runs out of ammo.”
The Navigator
- Protective Weave (Intrinsic): “Firing this weapon at an ally grants Woven Mail to both the user and the target.”
- Weft Cutter: Dealing sustained damage severs the target.
No Survivors
Third-column perks:
- Well-Rounded
- Offhand Strike
- Surplus
- Discord
- Rangefinder
- Demolitionist
Fourth-column perks:
- Elemental Capacitor
- Pugilist
- Collective Action
- Target Lock
- Adrenaline Junkie
- Incandescent
New Pacific Epitaph
Third-column perks:
- Ensemble
- Unrelenting
- Shot Swap
- Lead From Gold
- Demolitionist
- Perpetual Motion
Fourth-column perks:
- Pugilist
- Kill Clip
- Harmony
- Collective Action
- Redirection
- Adrenaline Junkie
Greasy Luck
Third-column perks:
- Immovable Object
- Killing Wind
- Impulse Amplifier
- Disruption Break
- Replenishing Aegis
- Lead from Gold
Fourth-column perks:
- Unstoppable Force
- Opening Shot
- Collective Action
- Redirection
- Close to Melee
- Incandescent
Cold Comfort
Third-column perks:
- Ensemble
- Shot Swap
- Impulse Amplifier
- Perpetual Motion
- Envious Assassin
- Tracking Module
Fourth-column perks:
- Collective Action
- Bipod
- Cluster Bomb
- Explosive Light
- Bait and Switch
- Chill Clip