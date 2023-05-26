All weapons in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Ghosts of the Deep dungeon is a blast from the Witch Queen past, pitting players against an army of angry Hive once more. The fight against the Hive also shares a backdrop with Season of the Deep, bringing the Guardian to a deep and horrifying underwater setting.

As with most pursuits in Destiny 2, the dungeon will also provide players with new weapons and armor to farm, with each adding some firepower or just some style to a character’s arsenal. And guardians who are lucky enough can get their hands on the Navigator dungeon Exotic, which might become a solid addition to Strand builds—particularly for Warlocks with the Cenotaph Mask Exotic.

Here are all the weapons in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon, including their perks, rolls, and effects, as compiled through the Bungie API by developer Josh Hunt.

All Ghosts of the Deep dungeon weapons and their perks in Destiny 2

The Navigator (Exotic Strand trace rifle)

New Pacific Epitaph (Stasis Wave-Frame GL, Kinetic)

No Survivors (Solar Aggressive-Frame SMG)

Greasy Luck (Solar Rapid-Fire Glaive)

Cold Comfort (Stasis Aggressive-Frame Rocket Launcher)

Restoration Ritual origin trait: “Reviving allies or defeating combatants with finishers reloads this weapon and readies an emergency reload for the next time this weapon runs out of ammo.”

The Navigator

The Navigator – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Protective Weave (Intrinsic): “Firing this weapon at an ally grants Woven Mail to both the user and the target.”

“Firing this weapon at an ally grants Woven Mail to both the user and the target.” Weft Cutter: Dealing sustained damage severs the target.

No Survivors

No Survivors – Screenshot by Dot Esports No Survivors – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Third-column perks:

Well-Rounded

Offhand Strike

Surplus

Discord

Rangefinder

Demolitionist

Fourth-column perks:

Elemental Capacitor

Pugilist

Collective Action

Target Lock

Adrenaline Junkie

Incandescent

New Pacific Epitaph

New Pacific Epitaph – Screenshot by Dot Esports New Pacific Epitaph – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Third-column perks:

Ensemble

Unrelenting

Shot Swap

Lead From Gold

Demolitionist

Perpetual Motion

Fourth-column perks:

Pugilist

Kill Clip

Harmony

Collective Action

Redirection

Adrenaline Junkie

Greasy Luck

Greasy Luck – Screenshot by Dot Esports Greasy Luck – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Third-column perks:

Immovable Object

Killing Wind

Impulse Amplifier

Disruption Break

Replenishing Aegis

Lead from Gold

Fourth-column perks:

Unstoppable Force

Opening Shot

Collective Action

Redirection

Close to Melee

Incandescent

Cold Comfort

Cold Comfort – Screenshot by Dot Esports Cold Comfort – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Third-column perks:

Ensemble

Shot Swap

Impulse Amplifier

Perpetual Motion

Envious Assassin

Tracking Module

Fourth-column perks:

Collective Action

Bipod

Cluster Bomb

Explosive Light

Bait and Switch

Chill Clip

