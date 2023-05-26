How to find the Rise quest and start the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon in Destiny 2

The fight against the Witness is going into uncharted, dangerous waters with the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon. This dungeon will pit the Guardian against a myriad of dangers, including feral Hive and potentially even the deep methane oceans of Titan. And to quote the first Disciple the Guardian encountered, your fireteam will have to drown in the Deep… or rise from it.

There are plenty of rewards for players who take on the challenge, though. Not only can they obtain an exclusive armor set (which can become an ornament thanks to Ada-1), but there are also several weapons and even more rolls to chase—including an Exotic, if you’re lucky.

The journey to the new dungeon has a small bump in the road, however. Lightfall Dungeon Key owners have one quick detour to make before they can start mowing down waves of Thrall. Here’s how you can pick up the Rise quest and start the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon.

How to start the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon in Destiny 2

Before you can dive into the horrors of the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon, you’ll need to stop by the Tower. Like Duality’s A Single Thread and Spire of the Watcher’s Ares Desperado quests, you’ll need to complete the Rise introductory objective to set foot in the dungeon. You can get this quest as long as you own the Lightfall Dungeon Key or ordered the Deluxe version.

After you’ve picked up the quest, you can launch Ghosts of the Deep through its own node at the H.E.L.M.

Where to find the Rise quest in Destiny 2

The Rise quest is available from Suraya Hawthorne in the Tower Bazaar. Head to her through the Annex or the Courtyard landing zones (potentially sparking an age-old debate about which one is quicker) and pick up the quest to have it on your inventory. This will allow you to enter the dungeon and start gathering your gear.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rise quest itself doesn’t have any major requirements. You’ll need it to enter the dungeon, and once inside, you’ll have to finish the dungeon to wrap it up. Based on past experiences, you may not need to pick up the quest again in your alternate characters.

Once you have the quest, head to the H.E.L.M. and look for the Ghosts of the Deep node on the top left, above the area for Season of the Deep.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

