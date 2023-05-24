Destiny 2‘s Season of the Deep added one Exotic armor for each piece, and Warlocks will cry out in joy (or in terror) once they see the effect of the Cenotaph Mask helmet. This Exotic can improve trace rifles, even working as a mini Actium War Rig for Divinity users. Players who enjoy running Divinity will have one more tool up their arsenal, but guardians who are sick of running Well (especially with the death of Starfire Protocol) may have more players requesting they take on the infamous role of Divinity.

Cenotaph Mask comes with a caveat, though, with its most impactful feature potentially being locked to specific subclasses, which drastically decreases its efficiency. Here’s what this Exotic does and how you can get it.

How to get Cenotaph Mask in Destiny 2

Cenotaph Mask can drop from Legend and Master Lost Sector completions when the rotating Lost Sector is dropping helmets. The Lost Sector and rewards change daily, so check back every day (or use TodayinDestiny to keep track of all the moving parts in the game).

Cenotaph Mask can also theoretically drop from Vex Strike Force completions, though players have reported the activity isn’t dropping the newest Exotics as of the first days of Season of the Deep.

What does Cenotaph Mask do in Destiny 2?

“Steadily reloads a portion of your equipped Trace Rifle’s magazine from reserves,” its description reads. “Damaging a boss with a trace rifle matching your subclass marks it as a priority target. If an ally delivers the final blow to a priority target, Heavy ammo spawns for them.” Despite that description, though, this effect applies to minibosses and Champions as well, making it particularly useful in Master versions of raids and in higher-level content.

💠 The description for the Cenotaph Mask exotic Warlock head states that the priority target effect will activate when damaging a boss. This effect also activates when damaging minibosses, vehicles, and champions. (3/5) — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) May 23, 2023

If the description is correct, the “matching subclass” part could potentially hinder its utility. While this would be a Divinity user’s dream, it would require players to be on an Arc subclass, which is a tremendous waste of potential. Arc Warlocks don’t have one-and-done Supers like Thundercrash (Titan) or Gathering Storm (Hunter), meaning they’ll have to abandon Well of Radiance and potentially not use Chaos Reach for boss damage.

Destiny 2 database Light.gg‘s description for Cenotaph Mask is similar, though with a few differences. It doesn’t mention the elemental affinity, though it does say you’ll receive Special ammo whenever an ally takes down a target.

Still, this Exotic could potentially be useful even with that forced elemental affinity. The predominance of double-special loadouts means players can run a trace rifle as a primary weapon, while still freeing up all their slots for Exotics or damage-heavy weapons. While this means players may have to separate the Well and the Divinity, Cenotaph Mask can still prove useful.

