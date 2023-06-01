Here are the Nation of Beasts god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

The Last Wish weapons were among the most unique in Destiny 2 thanks to their aesthetic and some busted perk combinations (Rampage/Kill Clip Transfiguration, anyone?). With Season of the Deep, though, these weapons got a much-needed overhaul and quickly became some of the most coveted of the bunch.

Though it was competing with Cantata-57 (and potentially Waking Vigil) for its spot as a 140rpm hand cannon, Nation of Beasts got some extra firepower due to its new perk pool—and one look at its possible traits just tells you exactly how much there is to pack in a god roll for this weapon.

The Last Wish loot table doesn’t follow the same formula as the usual raids, so you can get every drop from every encounter. If you (and half of the Last City) were farming Kalli for a god roll Apex Predator, odds are you’ve stumbled upon a few copies of this hand cannon—and you may even have it crafted.

Here are our PvE and PvP god rolls for Nation of Beasts so you know what to keep and what to dismantle.

What is the Nation of Beasts PvE god roll in Destiny 2?

Barrel: Polygonal Rifling , Corkscrew Rifling, or Smallbore

, Corkscrew Rifling, or Smallbore Mag: Flared Magwell or Light Mag

or Light Mag First perk: Dragonfly or Perpetual Motion

or Perpetual Motion Second perk: Voltshot, Explosive Payload, or Kill Clip

There is a good deal of leeway when it comes to choosing a god roll for Nation of Beasts due to how stacked parts of its perk pool can be. This hand cannon has access to some of the three all-around heaviest contenders for the fourth column (Voltshot, Explosive Payload, and Kill Clip, which reign in their playing spaces).

Best PvE perks for Nation of Beasts

The third column for Nation of Beasts doesn’t really have that many options going for it, but the ones it does have are more than enough to make guardians consider diving into Last Wish for this hand cannon. Dragonfly is usually available in the fourth column, so it being in the third is basically prime real estate. It’s up against Perpetual Motion, though, which is also a proven, comfortable option. Eddy Current could be a potentially fun option, especially in Arc builds, though Dragonfly offers more benefits. After all, you can mitigate a long reload speed with the right parts, but you can’t really make this gun explode targets without Dragonfly (though Voltshot can count).

The fourth column also boasts some perks that feature heavily in our god roll. Voltshot has been the god-king of Arc builds since its release, and the fact it rolls in Nation of Beasts only increases this weapon’s value in PvE. If you’re shopping for sheer damage, though, you can’t go wrong with Explosive Payload or Kill Clip—both of which also roll on Nation of Beasts. Our god roll is more partial to Voltshot, which is perfect for add clear. In our experience, though, Explosive Payload can offer more benefits if you’re up against sturdier targets (though this by no means indicates Voltshot is underpowered).

Golden Tricorn can also do well if you’re using an Arc build and want to maximize your damage, though the utility from Voltshot is arguably better. Collective Action can be a good choice, though with how stacked the perk pool for Nation of Beasts is, odds are you’ll ditch it in favor of Explosive Payload, which is always active.

What is the Nation of Beasts PvP god roll in Destiny 2?

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling or Full Bore

or Full Bore Mag: Accurized Rounds

First perk: Keep Away

Second perk: Explosive Payload (Honorable mention: Kill Clip)

Our PvP god roll for Nation of Beasts is a bit more restrictive, mostly due to how strong some of the contenders are. We aimed for range here, bringing Full Bore over Hammer-Forged Rifling to get the most engagement room, but Full Bore comes with some downsides to stability and handling. We round out our god roll with Keep Away as the best in slot, with Explosive Payload emerging as a beautiful pairing (and Kill Clip not too far behind).

Best PvP perks for Nation of Beasts

Keep Away easily takes the crown for the third column, and it’s one-half of the combination that makes Nation of Beasts so great. This Lightfall perk is a workhorse for PvP guns thanks to the incredible boosts to range and aim assist. Since Nation of Beasts has plenty of range when it procs, you can keep your enemies at arms’ length easily and still get some benefits out of it.

The other half is Explosive Payload, which splits your damage into an explosive portion and a non-explosive portion. This perk softens the damage dropoff a bit, which synergizes with Keep Away and opens up more room for you to play in. Even though Explosive Payload is too good to pass up, the tried-and-true Kill Clip continues to be a decent choice, even if it falls behind its biggest rival in this column.

In the absence of Keep Away, aim for either Opening Shot or Perpetual Motion, which will both improve how this weapon feels. Opening Shot makes it easier to land the first hit on an engagement, while Perpetual Motion boosts stability, handling, and reload speed while you’re moving.

