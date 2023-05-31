Here are the Cold Comfort god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Deep brought some high-performing rocket launchers, one of them being Cold Comfort. They joined the reigning monarch, the Hothead, atop the throne of explosive ordnance in the game, and for good reason.

Cold Comfort has access to some stellar rocket launcher perks, which let this weapon lean into its strengths and add some flavor to it. The origin trait from the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon, Restoration Ritual, is some icing on the cake of what is arguably the latest technology in magazine overflow that Destiny 2 rocket launchers have seen. Alongside a god roll for Apex Predator, Cold Comfort is one of the season’s best rocket launchers.

Despite its perk pool, however, this rocket launcher can come with a few deceptive perks. Even though god rolls take into account some degree of personal preference, Cold Comfort boasts some clear outliers in both columns. Here is our Cold Comfort PvE god roll in Destiny 2 so you know what to keep in your vault and what to turn into Banshee-44 reputation.

What is the Cold Comfort PvE god roll in Destiny 2?

Barrel: Quick Launch or Volatile Launch

Quick Launch or Volatile Launch Mag: Impact Casing, Alloy Casing, or High-Velocity Rounds

Impact Casing, Alloy Casing, or High-Velocity Rounds First perk: Envious Assassin (Honorable mentions: Impulse Amplifier, Tracking Module)

Envious Assassin (Honorable mentions: Impulse Amplifier, Tracking Module) Second perk: Bait and Switch or Explosive Light

Our god roll focuses on boosting damage numbers through Bait and Switch or Explosive Light, while also maximizing damage windows through Envious Assassin. Impulse Amplifier serves as a backup option, since it makes reloads faster, and Tracking Module is another potential option if you’re struggling to land shots on your targets (like Simmumah ur-Nokru and her wanton teleporting).

Cold Comfort best PvE perks: third column

Right off the bat, our Cold Comfort god roll shows some perks that weren’t in rocket launchers—and especially not together—last season. Envious Assassin was added with Lightfall and can overflow Cold Comfort’s magazine, bringing it up to three rounds. This perk works with kills from other weapons, meaning you’ll have tremendous uptime on it heading into damage phases. The Restoration Ritual origin trait also loads another round at the end of the magazine if you finish an enemy or revive an ally, letting you potentially shoot four rockets without needing to reload.

It’s hard for Impulse Amplifier and Tracking Module to beat that sheer firepower, especially if you’re pairing this rocket launcher with an alternative weapon (such as Izanagi’s Burden). They’re both solid perks in rocket launchers, so you can’t go wrong with them, but Envious Assassin is bound to give you more mileage. These two perks make this rocket launcher more comfortable, though—and since you can’t exactly craft cold Comfort, these work as a backup option.

Cold Comfort best PvE perks: fourth column

The last perk column is also why Cold Comfort shines so much. It can roll Bait and Switch (just like Apex Predator), which provides 35 percent extra damage if you damage a target with all weapons. Explosive Light is a more comfortable choice (still at a whopping 25 percent), and it’s easy to feed this perk with the role of Orbs of Power in the Lightfall sandbox. We prefer Bait and Switch, but Explosive Light isn’t wrong either. Chill Clip is more of a niche case whenever there’s a Gjallarhorn involved, since the Shatter damage and Wolfpack Rounds help deal damage, but odds are you’ll be better off with any of the two choices.

Don’t fall into the siren song of Bipod, though. This perk can seem like it would be a nuclear option, but it slashes 40 percent of your damage. This makes it an instant dismantle (unless you really like using rockets for crowd control). Likewise, Collective Action may seem good, but you can get more value from Explosive Light (and more easily).

For the parts, we personally prefer Alloy Casing for a higher reload, though Impact Casing does add a little bit of extra damage. High-Velocity Rounds works as a mini Impulse Amplifier, and it’s certainly not a bad choice either. Since you can’t craft it, any of the three should work well, and it may not be worth farming dungeon encounters over and over for the absolute perfect roll if that was the only difference.

We’ve written this article based on the sandbox at the beginning of Season of the Deep. We’ll update this in the event of major balancing changes.

