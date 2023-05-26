Here is the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon loot table in Destiny 2

The Ghosts of the Deep dungeon could have come straight out of The Witch Queen thanks to its scenery, Deepsight-related mechanics, and Hive-related armor. With Xivû Arath, Oryx, and several Hive commanders, there is a lot of lore and even more loot to grab in this activity.

The dungeon brings four new Legendary weapons and one Exotic, each with a degree of uniqueness to them. This includes a Stasis Wave-Frame grenade launcher, which is bound to open up plenty of weapon slots for crowd control, and even a crossing between the Immortal and the CALUS Mini-Tool.

Since Ghosts of the Deep will be farmable until the release of the next Pinnacle dungeon, knowing which loot drops from where is helpful so you know what to expect from each clear. This is especially handy if you want to farm that Hive Knight fashion for your guardian, or if you’re chasing any specific rolls.

Barring the armor, the crown jewel of the Ghosts of the Deep loot is the Navigator Exotic, seemingly named after the Taken King. This Strand-aligned trace rifle can sever targets and provide Woven Mail to allies, pairing perfectly with the Cenotaph Mask Exotic for Warlocks. Exotic Primary weapons deal 40 percent extra damage to minor enemies (red bars), but the bonus also applies to Exotic trace rifles. Though the Navigator is strong enough on its own, pairing it with Cenotaph can make it shine even more.

Whether you’re chasing a specific roll or a specific armor piece, here is the loot table for Ghosts of the Deep, based on our experience and on data compiled by the community. We’ll update this list when more information becomes available.

First encounter: Disrupt the Hive Ritual

The opening area counts as a full-fledged encounter that has its own loot despite not having a boss, similar to Spire of the Watcher.

New Pacific Epitaph (Stasis Wave-Frame GL, Kinetic)

Cold Comfort (Stasis Aggressive-Frame rocket launcher)

No Survivors (Solar Aggressive-Frame SMG)

Armor: Helmet, Legs,

Second encounter: Ecthar, the Shield of Savathûn

Cold Comfort (Stasis Aggressive-Frame Rocket launcher)

Greasy Luck (Solar Rapid-Fire glaive)

No Survivors (Solar Aggressive-Frame SMG)

Armor: Chest, Class Item, Arms

Third encounter: Simmumah ur-Nokru

The third encounter presumably follows the same formula as other dungeons, where the boss can drop any armor or weapon, with a chance of dropping the Exotic. This Exotic is also likely on a weekly lockout per character, meaning you have up to three shots at obtaining it each week.

The Navigator (Exotic trace rifle, Strand)

Cold Comfort (Stasis Aggressive-Frame rocket launcher)

No Survivors (Solar Aggressive-Frame SMG)

Armor: Helmet, Chest

