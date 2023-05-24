You can get a Deepsight drop, O reader mine... all you have to do is wish it.

Last Wish has eluded the claws of the Destiny content vault, making it the oldest active raid in Destiny 2. Though the raid’s relevance changed depending on equipment drops, featured raid rotations, and the ever-ubiquitous Shuro Chi checkpoint, the Forsaken raid got a shiny new update with Season of the Deep.

Destiny 2‘s 21st season overhauled the perk pool for the Last Wish weapons, making them fully craftable on top. Last Wish has been one of the most loot-heavy raids in the game recently due to numerous encounters and a vast weapon pool. It doesn’t abide by the regular rules, though, offering more weapons than the average post-vaulting raid.

Unlike other raids with a designated loot table, weapons from Last Wish can seemingly drop from every encounter. Each boss has a chance of dropping a curated roll. Before the Season of the Deep overhaul, that curated roll was the only way to score certain perk combinations (for instance, Outlaw/Explosive Payload on Transfiguration).

Here are all the Last Wish weapons in Destiny 2 and how you can get them in the raid.

All Last Wish weapons in Destiny 2

Nation of Beasts (Arc Adaptive hand cannon)

Chattering Bone (Kinetic Lightweight pulse rifle)

Transfiguration (Kinetic High-Impact scout rifle)

Tyranny of Heaven (Solar Lightweight bow)

Age-Old Bond (Void High-Impact auto rifle)

The Supremacy (Kinetic Rapid-Fire sniper)

Techeun Force (Arc Adaptive fusion rifle)

Apex Predator (Solar rocket launcher)

Last Wish loot table: Curated weapons and more

Last Wish doesn’t seem to follow the standard formula in the recent Destiny 2 raids. Instead of having dedicated drops for all encounters, each boss can drop any Legendary weapon from the raid, though each encounter has the chance of dropping one specific curated roll on a weapon. This is how it worked before its weapons were reissued and became craftable, and this principle presumably continues to apply.

Encounter Raid weapon Curated weapon Raid armor Kalli Any Legendary Age-Old Bond (AR) Any armor Shuro Chi Any Legendary Transfiguration (Scout) Any armor Morgeth Any Legendary Nation of Beasts (HC) Any armor Vault Any Legendary Tyranny of Heaven (Bow) Any armor Riven/Queenswalk One Thousand Voices Chattering Bone (Pulse) Any armor

