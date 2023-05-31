Randy’s Throwing Knife god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep is bringing a lot of old favorites back to the forefront of the loot pool with refreshed perks, and one of the more intriguing weapons to make that list is Randy’s Throwing Knife. What used to be a ritual scout rifle that required Guardians to brave the gauntlet of the competitive PvP playlist is now just a regular playlist drop in the Crucible. Yet despite its much easier acquisition path, Randy’s Throwing Knife is arguably better than ever.

One of the downsides to it now being a playlist drop is that the gun’s perk pool is sizeable. With 12 perks in both columns, it’s easy to get a bad roll. At the same time, having so many perks means that a lot of them are extremely powerful too. Whether it’s returning to tradition with a Rapid Hit and Kill Clip combo like the good old days or finding something fresh through perks such as Cascade Point or Kinetic Tremors, Randy’s Throwing Knife can be forged into something brutally efficient.

There are a few unique elements to Randy’s Throwing Knife that do need to be taken into consideration when building a god roll for it—namely, the fact it is a 260 RPM Rapid-Fire Frame scout rifle. It isn’t a particularly common or popular archetype for scout rifles and comes with its own set of drawbacks that need to be accounted for where possible. Stability and recoil deficits should be addressed with your perk, barrel, and magazine choices if you can as the fast fire rate Randy’s Throwing Knife wields makes it harder to control than its slower contemporaries.

Here are our recommendations for the best perks and some theorycrafted god rolls for the refurbished Randy’s Throwing Knife.

Randy’s Throwing Knife PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Zen Moment and Kill Clip is a tough to beat for a PvP roll of Randy’s. Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Chambered Compensator

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds or High-Caliber Rounds

First perk: Zen Moment or Rapid Hit

Second perk: Kill Clip or Cascade Point

Despite it being an unpopular archetype, Randy’s perks and stats make it a monster with the right roll. Recent buffs to Zen Moment and the importance of flinch reduction in the PvP environment mean it’s one of the best perks you can hope for on a scout rifle. It allows you to maintain your shot on a target with ease, even as you come under fire from your opponent. Pairing it with something like Kill Clip is a rock-solid option, but there are alternatives for those who want something fresh.

Randy’s Throwing Knife greatly benefits from Cascade Point, the perk that increases the weapon’s fire rate after getting a killing blow with another weapon in your loadout. It turns the scout rifle into something that feels like a long-range sidearm and has the same deadly TTK that such a sidearm would possess. It’s a perk only worth using if you will be getting consistent kills with your second weapon to activate its benefits, but a potent one in the right hands.

Your barrel and magazine choices should ideally focus on enhancing stability and recoil direction, which is why picks such as Chambered Compensator and Ricochet Rounds sit at the top of the list. But if you feel confident with how the weapon feels in your hands, you can instead shift your focus onto range-boosting picks in those same columns to give yourself an edge against the heavier scout and pulse rifles.

Randy’s Throwing Knife PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Kinetic Tremors has become a household name for guns like Randy’s Throwing Knife. Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Armor-Piercing Rounds

First perk: Rapid Hit

Second perk: Kinetic Tremors

Not many people take a Rapid-Fire Frame scout rifle into PvE, but there are still some solid perks here that can make a fun god roll against the enemies of the Last City. Kinetic Tremors has been one of the more successful perk additions in recent memory, giving guns that otherwise wouldn’t be optimal for crowd control a little bit of AoE damage to up their efficiency. Pair that with Rapid Hit and Randy’s Throwing Knife will be able to consistently output damage in enemy-dense encounters that will be necessary to not get overwhelmed.

PvE is a lot more forgiving when it comes to your stat bases, so you don’t have to worry as much with your barrel and magazine picks. Corkscrew Rifling can give you a nice suite of bumps to a variety of stats, and the shield damage boost Armor-Piercing Rounds provides can be useful for a Kinetic weapon like Randy’s.

Alternative picks to consider might include the likes of Rampage or Focused Fury in the fourth column. Pugilist is also here in the third column for Guardians the enjoy running a melee build in PvE, as well as a potential synergistic combo in Swashbuckler if you want to swing hard into making the weapon exclusively pair with your melee ability.

