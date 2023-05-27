How to get the Ghoul title in Destiny 2’s Ghosts of the Deep dungeon

Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep comes with its own brand new dungeon set in the depths of Titan’s methane ocean: Ghosts of the Deep. Released on May 26, the dungeon has a variety of lucrative loot to chase, including a new Exotic trace rifle and Hive-themed armor the community has been clamoring for, but its most illustrious reward is a brand new title to chase.

Titles are a quite recent addition to the available rewards that a new dungeon can provide, with only Spire of the Watcher and Duality previously having similar titles to hunt down. Getting a title for a dungeon is one of the more impressive feats in Destiny 2, up there with titles tied to other endgame activities such as raids and Grandmaster Nightfalls. In keeping with Ghosts of the Deep’s haunted Hive aesthetic, the earnable title is called ‘Ghoul,’ which is a suitably gothic badge of honor to equip.

However, as expected, earning the Ghoul title is not a simple endeavor. Players who want to chase this one down will need to be prepared to master the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon over many completed runs to get their hands on it.

How to get the Ghoul title in Destiny 2

A Hunter takes on the dungeon in the new Taken King armor set. Image via Bungie

To get the Ghoul title in Destiny 2, you will need to complete 10 Triumphs in total that can be previewed in the Ghosts of the Deep seal screen. These 10 Triumphs represent mastery of the dungeon, requesting the player complete runs of it with various builds, compositions and subclasses with the same repeated success. Once all 10 Triumphs have been claimed, the Ghoul title can also be claimed and equipped.

All Triumphs needed to earn the Ghoul title in Destiny 2

Arise Awarded upon your first completion of the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon

Alone in the Deep Awarded for completing the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon solo in a single session. This Triumph also increases the drop rate of The Navigator Exotic trace rifle.

The Trinity Awarded for completing the dungeon with a full fireteam of clanmates.

Shock Risk Awarded for completing the dungeon with a fireteam that all has the Arc subclass equipped. Each of the three main encounters is counted separately.

Fire Hazard Awarded for completing the dungeon with an all-Solar subclass fireteam. Each of the three main encounters is counted separately.

Abyssal Void Awarded for completing the dungeon with a fireteam that is all using the Void subclass. Each of the three main encounters is counted separately.

One of a Kind Awarded for completing the dungeon with a fireteam comprised of the same class. Each of the three main encounters is counted separately, and any one class (Hunter, Titan or Warlock) will work.

Sovereign Awarded for completing the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon on Master difficulty. Master difficulty upgrades the Light level difficulty to 1840 and adds Champions into the mix.

In Memoriam Earned after collecting all of the hidden memories located throughout the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon. Our guide for these locations can be found here.

Ghosts of the Deep This Triumph requires owning all of the items that come from the dungeon. This includes the armor, weapons, equipment and The Navigator Exotic. Progress can be tracked in its associated badge in the Collections menu.



