Category:
Destiny 2

How to complete the Heroic Rift Generator event in Destiny 2

After years of playing, this is the first time we actually could see the Blights spawn in.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|
Published: Jan 30, 2024 02:57 pm
The Strand in the Dreaming City, where the Rift Generator event takes place.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Destiny 2‘s Dreaming City is one of its most scenic destinations, gaining relevance with seasonal stories in Season of the Lost and Wish. To be all caught up with season 23, though, you’ll need to complete the Rift Generator event.

This odd requirement isn’t a part of the story (though Bungie has sent players to the Blind Well before). Instead, it’s part of one of the Riven’s Wish quests, which award players with a slew of goodies. If you’re looking to score the first quest, you’ll need to complete the Rift Generator event and wrap up activities in the Dreaming City, like Lost Sectors and Ascendant Challenges. Here’s what you need to know about this event.

How to complete the Rift Generator event

The Rift Generator event spawns in the Strand in the Dreaming City. Completing it is simple: You have to defend the Rift Generator in the Strand for five minutes. The Scorn Abominations that appear drop Arc Charges, which you can use to restore 30 percent of the Rift Generator’s health. Enemies will usually come from one of three directions, so defeat them and hold out until your time’s up.

If you’re just looking to complete the Wish mission, though, you can make your life much easier by making the Rift Generator event Heroic. Like other events in the Dreaming City, the key lies in the Blights.

How to make the Rift Generator event Heroic in Destiny 2

The key to making the Rift Generator event Heroic is knowing where to look. Abominations will come from the middle, the right, and the left, and they will drop an Arc Charge on death. You may also see a Taken Blight on each side of the arena, which only spawned a bit after we killed the Abominations.

A Guardian spots a Taken Blight in the Strand
If it wasn’t for the primal part of our brain that makes us want to shoot stuff, we may not have figured that one out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve cleared out a Blight on each side, three Taken Wizards will spawn in the middle. Kill them to trigger the Heroic version of the event, which will take you into the Ascendant Plane.

Three Taken Wizards stand in the Rift Generator on the Strand.
Take down the Wizards to get the “Joined Heroic event” notification. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside the Ascendant Plane, you’ll notice six Taken Wizards protecting a boss called Vakapsik, Grasp of Quria, who has an immune shield. Make short work of the Wizards and take down the boss to complete the Heroic Rift Generator event. A single clear of the Heroic version gave us the progress we needed for the first part of the Wish quest, with an extra seven percent activity progress to boot.

Author

Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.