How to complete the Heroic Rift Generator event in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Dreaming City is one of its most scenic destinations, gaining relevance with seasonal stories in Season of the Lost and Wish. To be all caught up with season 23, though, you’ll need to complete the Rift Generator event.

This odd requirement isn’t a part of the story (though Bungie has sent players to the Blind Well before). Instead, it’s part of one of the Riven’s Wish quests, which award players with a slew of goodies. If you’re looking to score the first quest, you’ll need to complete the Rift Generator event and wrap up activities in the Dreaming City, like Lost Sectors and Ascendant Challenges. Here’s what you need to know about this event.

How to complete the Rift Generator event

The Rift Generator event spawns in the Strand in the Dreaming City. Completing it is simple: You have to defend the Rift Generator in the Strand for five minutes. The Scorn Abominations that appear drop Arc Charges, which you can use to restore 30 percent of the Rift Generator’s health. Enemies will usually come from one of three directions, so defeat them and hold out until your time’s up.

If you’re just looking to complete the Wish mission, though, you can make your life much easier by making the Rift Generator event Heroic. Like other events in the Dreaming City, the key lies in the Blights.

How to make the Rift Generator event Heroic in Destiny 2

The key to making the Rift Generator event Heroic is knowing where to look. Abominations will come from the middle, the right, and the left, and they will drop an Arc Charge on death. You may also see a Taken Blight on each side of the arena, which only spawned a bit after we killed the Abominations.

If it wasn’t for the primal part of our brain that makes us want to shoot stuff, we may not have figured that one out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve cleared out a Blight on each side, three Taken Wizards will spawn in the middle. Kill them to trigger the Heroic version of the event, which will take you into the Ascendant Plane.

Take down the Wizards to get the “Joined Heroic event” notification. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside the Ascendant Plane, you’ll notice six Taken Wizards protecting a boss called Vakapsik, Grasp of Quria, who has an immune shield. Make short work of the Wizards and take down the boss to complete the Heroic Rift Generator event. A single clear of the Heroic version gave us the progress we needed for the first part of the Wish quest, with an extra seven percent activity progress to boot.