Here is the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon loot table in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Warlord’s Ruin dungeon, released in Season of the Wish, transports Guardians back to the Dark Age as they hunt down an ancient foe. The loot it offers also hearkens back to this period, offering up retro aesthetics but with new perks and even new weapon archetypes.

The dungeon has four new Legendary weapons and one new Exotic Sidearm to chase down on repeat runs, alongside a suite of winter-themed Dark Age armor. There are three encounters total that this loot can be earned from: Rathil the Broken Knight Chieftain, the Locus of Wailing Grief, and Hefnd’s Vengeance. If you’re looking for the right encounter to grind for a specific weapon drop, it’s useful to check a loot table beforehand to see which encounters drop which rewards.

One of the most intriguing new weapons on offer is the Indebted Kindness Sidearm, which is the first of a new Sidearm archetype—the Rocket-Assisted Frame. Not only does this Sidearm take Special ammo as a result, but as the archetype’s name implies, it fires small rounds of self-propelled rocket ammunition. Its unique nature already makes it a good reason to run the new dungeon, but it helps that the other weapons have some interesting rolls of their own to help them stand out among the competition.

Here is the Warlord’s Ruin loot table so you know exactly what encounters to get checkpoints for when you want to start farming this new dungeon.

Warlord’s Ruin loot table in Destiny 2

This loot table has been compiled based on our own runs of the dungeon, as well as what other players have reported earning from each boss fight. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Rathil, First Broken Knight of Fikrul Locus of Wailing Grief Hefnd’s Vengeance Indebted Kindness (Arc Sidearm) Indebted Kindness (Arc Sidearm) Naeem’s Lance (Strand Sniper Rifle) Vengeful Whisper (Strand Bow) Vengeful Whisper (Strand Bow) Dragoncult Sickle (Strand Sword) Dragoncult Sickle (Strand Sword) Chest Armor Indebted Kindness (Arc Sidearm) Helmet Gauntlets Vengeful Whisper (Strand Bow) Gauntlets Class Item Buried Bloodline (Exotic Sidearm) Any armor

Warlord’s Ruin appears to follow the same pattern of available drops as the dungeons before it, where the final encounter has a chance of dropping any of the Legendary weapons and armor pieces available in the loot pool, as well as the dungeon Exotic. There are also five Triumphs that players can complete to improve the drop rate of that Exotic.

All Warlord’s Ruin weapons in Destiny 2

A suite of weapons from a bygone era. Image via Bungie

The Warlord’s Ruin dungeon in Destiny 2 features one Primary weapon, two Special weapons, and a Heavy weapon. Of the four Legendary weapons that can drop from the activity, three of them have a Strand energy type, with only an Arc Sidearm and the Void Exotic breaking the mold.

Each of these weapons comes paired with an unconventional Origin Trait: Sundering. Like with the Deconstruct perk introduced in Season of the Wish, this Origin Trait is focused on vehicles and constructs. Constructs include everything from Stasis Turrets to Titan Barricades, and destroying them with one of these weapons will grant it an improved reload speed and faster charge rate. It’s an incredibly niche use case, but especially when paired with Deconstruct in the Crucible, it might be worth it for the ability to shatter Titan Barricades alone.

Here are all of the available weapons and their archetypes.