Gridskipper god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

The second Act of Revenant introduced two new seasonal weapons and reprised one beloved weapon from Season of the Splicer—Gridskipper.

Gridskipper is a 540 RPM Void pulse rifle introduced to the game in Act Two of Revenant. The only other weapon that matches these characteristics is the Claws of the Wolf pulse rifle from Iron Banner, and the two have very similar perk options.

Here are our Gridskipper god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

What is the Gridskipper god roll in Destiny 2?

Gridskipper PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Falred Magwell

Falred Magwell Perk one: Repulsor Brace or Demolitionist

Repulsor Brace or Demolitionist Perk two: Destabilizing Rounds

Destabilizing Rounds Masterwork: Range

Range Weapon Mod: Backup Mag

Gridskipper PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk one: Zen Moment or Killing Wind

Zen Moment or Killing Wind Perk two: Headseeker

Headseeker Masterwork: Range

Range Weapon Mod: Ballistics

Gridskipper features the go-to PvE Void perk combination: Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds. These two perks work great together, as one debuffs targets (and deals AoE damage), and the other gives you Overshield for defeating debuffed targets. If your build doesn’t rely on Overshields or already has enough survivability, you can go with Demolitionist instead for a grenade energy increase. You also want to bring up your range a little bit with the barrel, magazine, or masterwork, as the base range on Rapid-Fire pulse rifles is fairly low.

Rapid-Fire pulse rifles have a different playstyle in PvP than Adaptive and High-Impact rifles, as they’re more for close-range fights. Rapid-Fire pulse rifles may not hit as hard ass Elsie’s Rifle, but they can still perform well in certain scenarios, and the Scalar Potential is one of the best examples of that. On Gridskipper, you can get Zen Moment with Headseeker, which is a decent PvP perk combination on almost any pulse rifle.

Unfortunately, Gridkipper can’t roll Keep Away, which puts it behind Scalar Potential in terms of maximum range. The only way to catch up is to use Killing Wind, which grants a massive mobility, handling, and range increase on kill. Killing Wind involves a few hoops to jump through that may not be for everyone in PvP, especially in 3v3 playlists. At the same time, Scalar Potential is craftable, meaning you can safely get a five out of five weapon if you have unlocked the pattern.

How to get Gridskipper in Destiny 2

You can get Gridskipper in Destiny 2 by playing the new Tomb of Elders activity. The activity is similar to The Coil from Season of the Wish and is a great place to farm Revenant weapons. There’s a short version of the activity and the Contest of Elders—a full run that may take around 30-40 minutes to complete but also offers way more rewards.

Don’t forget that to increase your loot, you can use Tonics. If you make and drink the Tonic of Gridskipper (Tomb of the Elders), you have a chance to get a Gridskipper as you complete activities and defeat combatants across the system.

