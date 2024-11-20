Forgot password
A guardian with Shadestalker Armor looks at a wealth of herbal ingredients in Eido's lab.
All Revenant Act Two Tonics in Destiny 2 and how to unlock them

If you want to make new Tonics, here are their recipes.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|

Nov 20, 2024

Revenant’s Act Two brought more Tonic Recipes to Destiny 2, giving players a new set of weapons to chase—and more Tonics to unlock.

The new Tonics in Act Two are one of the main avenues to unlock new weapons, such as Noxious Vetiver, Scavenger’s Fate, and Gridskipper. If you want some of the greatest hits from Act One, too, you can find more recipes for Exuviae and Bitter/Sweet, letting you farm them while diving into the Tomb of Elders activities and without needing to step into Revenant’s Onslaught: Salvation.

Act Two also brought a small set of Fieldwork tasks, which let you reap extra benefits when making Tonics and completing Destiny 2‘s Tomb of the Elders or the Contest of Elders (essentially the new version of Riven’s Lair and the Coil).

Here are all the new Tonic recipes we’ve found so far and how to unlock them.

How to unlock the new Revenant Act Two Tonics in Destiny 2

Eido, Mithrax's daughter, on her lab. Shelves of herbs and mysterious ingredients fill the background of the image.
Don’t forget the new Fieldwork missions. Image via Bungie

Just as it was in Act One, you can unlock the Tonics for the second act in the episode by brewing potions. Making enough of a tier of Tonic will unlock a recipe for the same tier or the following rarity. For instance, brewing five of an Uncommon Tonic (green) can unlock the recipe for a matching Rare Tonic (blue). It may also unlock a similar green Tonic.

Unlocking Tonics is a requirement if you want to complete the Major Fieldwork in Act Two. You need 46 recipes to access the mission, which unlocks a new type of Tonic.

Revenant: Act Two Volatile Tonics in Destiny 2

Revenant didn’t bring that many Volatile Tonics with Act Two. It only brought two new Tonics so far, and they each bolster the same Artifact Mod.

  • Potent Tonic of Brawling: Unlocked by making enough Diluted Tonic of Brawling.
  • Refined Tonic of Brawling: Unlocked by making enough Potent Tonic of Brawling.

In our experience, it took around five of the Diluted Tonic (green rarity) to unlock the Potent Tonic (Blue rarity), then another four blues to unlock the Refined Tonic of Brawling (Legendary quality).

Revenant: Act Two Enriching Tonics in Destiny 2

Based on our experience, Vintage Tomb of Elders weapons likely refer to Gridskipper, Chroma Rush, and potentially other reissued guns from Season of the Splicer, while Tomb of Elders weapons seemingly encompass Noxious Vetiver, Scavenger’s Fate, Exuviae, and Bitter/Sweet. All Tonics can drop their corresponding items on kills and activity completions.

Here are all the Tonics we’ve found, with a mix of our experience and data from content creator 360GameTV.

TonicRarityEffectHow to makeIngredients
Tonic of Tomb GearGreenChance of dropping Shadestalker Armor, Tomb of Elders weapons, and Vintage Tomb of Elders weaponsUnlocked after story progress– One Enriching Powder
– Five Reclaimed Vitality
Tonic of Vintage Tomb WeaponryBlueChance of dropping Vintage Tomb of Elders weaponsBrew approx. five Tonic of Tomb Gear– One Tomb Flake
– Two Enriching Powder
– 10 Reclaimed Vitality
Tonic of Tomb WeaponryBlueMay award Tomb of Elders weaponsBrew approx. five Tonic of Tomb Gear– One Tomb Flake
– Two Enriching Powder
– 10 Reclaimed Vitality
Tonic of Noxious Vetiver (Tomb of Elders)Purple– Chance of dropping Tomb of Elders weapons
– Chance of dropping Noxious Vetiver		Concoct around five Tonics of Tomb Weaponry– Two Enriching Nugget
– One Tomb Flake
– Three Enriching Powder
– 20 Reclaimed Vitality
Tonic of Exuviae (Tomb of Elders)Purple– Chance of dropping Tomb of Elders weapons
– Chance of dropping Exuviae		Make enough Tonics of Tomb Weaponry– Two Enriching Nugget
– One Tomb Flake
– Three Enriching Powder
– 20 Reclaimed Vitality
Tonic of Scavenger’s Fate (Tomb of Elders)Purple
– Chance of dropping Tomb of Elders weapons
– Chance of dropping Scavenger’s Fate		Make more Tonics of Tomb Weaponry– Two Enriching Nugget
– One Tomb Flake
– Three Enriching Powder
– 20 Reclaimed Vitality
Tonic of Bitter/Sweet (Tomb of Elders)Purple– Chance of dropping Tomb of Elders weapons
– Chance of dropping Bitter/Sweet		Make more Tonics of Tomb Weaponry– Two Enriching Nugget
– One Tomb Flake
– Three Enriching Powder
– 20 Reclaimed Vitality
Tonic of Chroma Rush (Tomb of Elders)Purple– Chance of dropping Tomb of Elders weapons
– Chance of dropping Chroma Rush		Make enough Vintage Tonics of Tomb Weaponry– Two Enriching Nugget
– One Tomb Flake
– Three Enriching Powder
– 20 Reclaimed Vitality
Tonic of Sojourner’s Tale (Tomb of Elders)Purple– Chance of dropping Tomb of Elders weapons
– Chance of dropping Sojourner’s Tale		Make enough Vintage Tonics of Tomb Weaponry– Two Enriching Nugget
– One Tomb Flake
– Three Enriching Powder
– 20 Reclaimed Vitality
Tonic of Gridskipper (Tomb of the Elders)Purple– Chance of dropping Tomb of Elders weapons
– Chance of dropping Gridskipper		Make enough Vintage Tonics of Tomb Weaponry– Two Enriching Nugget
– One Tomb Flake
– Three Enriching Powder
– 20 Reclaimed Vitality
Small Tonic of Enhancement CoresGreen– May drop Enhancement Cores on kills and activity completions.Complete the Act Two Major Fieldwork– One Enriching Powder
– Five Reclaimed Vitality
Medium Tonic of Enhancement CoresBlue– May drop Enhancement Cores on kills and activity completions.Brew around five Small Tonic of Enhancement Cores– Two Enriching Powder
– 10 Reclaimed Vitality
Large Tonic of Enhancement CoresPurple– May drop Enhancement Cores on kills and activity completions.Make enough of the Medium Tonic of Enhancement Cores– Two Enriching Nugget
– Three Enriching Powder
– 20 Reclaimed Vitality

The Tonics of Enhancement Cores display an Enhancement Core on their main icon, but hovering over their description with your mouse reveals the icon for Enhancement Prisms instead. It’s unclear which one of the two is the actual reward.

