All Revenant Act Two Tonics in Destiny 2 and how to unlock them

Revenant’s Act Two brought more Tonic Recipes to Destiny 2, giving players a new set of weapons to chase—and more Tonics to unlock.

The new Tonics in Act Two are one of the main avenues to unlock new weapons, such as Noxious Vetiver, Scavenger’s Fate, and Gridskipper. If you want some of the greatest hits from Act One, too, you can find more recipes for Exuviae and Bitter/Sweet, letting you farm them while diving into the Tomb of Elders activities and without needing to step into Revenant’s Onslaught: Salvation.

Act Two also brought a small set of Fieldwork tasks, which let you reap extra benefits when making Tonics and completing Destiny 2‘s Tomb of the Elders or the Contest of Elders (essentially the new version of Riven’s Lair and the Coil).

Here are all the new Tonic recipes we’ve found so far and how to unlock them.

How to unlock the new Revenant Act Two Tonics in Destiny 2

Don’t forget the new Fieldwork missions. Image via Bungie

Just as it was in Act One, you can unlock the Tonics for the second act in the episode by brewing potions. Making enough of a tier of Tonic will unlock a recipe for the same tier or the following rarity. For instance, brewing five of an Uncommon Tonic (green) can unlock the recipe for a matching Rare Tonic (blue). It may also unlock a similar green Tonic.

Unlocking Tonics is a requirement if you want to complete the Major Fieldwork in Act Two. You need 46 recipes to access the mission, which unlocks a new type of Tonic.

Revenant: Act Two Volatile Tonics in Destiny 2

Revenant didn’t bring that many Volatile Tonics with Act Two. It only brought two new Tonics so far, and they each bolster the same Artifact Mod.

Potent Tonic of Brawling : Unlocked by making enough Diluted Tonic of Brawling.

: Unlocked by making enough Diluted Tonic of Brawling. Refined Tonic of Brawling: Unlocked by making enough Potent Tonic of Brawling.

In our experience, it took around five of the Diluted Tonic (green rarity) to unlock the Potent Tonic (Blue rarity), then another four blues to unlock the Refined Tonic of Brawling (Legendary quality).

Revenant: Act Two Enriching Tonics in Destiny 2

Based on our experience, Vintage Tomb of Elders weapons likely refer to Gridskipper, Chroma Rush, and potentially other reissued guns from Season of the Splicer, while Tomb of Elders weapons seemingly encompass Noxious Vetiver, Scavenger’s Fate, Exuviae, and Bitter/Sweet. All Tonics can drop their corresponding items on kills and activity completions.

Here are all the Tonics we’ve found, with a mix of our experience and data from content creator 360GameTV.

Tonic Rarity Effect How to make Ingredients Tonic of Tomb Gear Green Chance of dropping Shadestalker Armor, Tomb of Elders weapons, and Vintage Tomb of Elders weapons Unlocked after story progress – One Enriching Powder

– Five Reclaimed Vitality Tonic of Vintage Tomb Weaponry Blue Chance of dropping Vintage Tomb of Elders weapons Brew approx. five Tonic of Tomb Gear – One Tomb Flake

– Two Enriching Powder

– 10 Reclaimed Vitality Tonic of Tomb Weaponry Blue May award Tomb of Elders weapons Brew approx. five Tonic of Tomb Gear – One Tomb Flake

– Two Enriching Powder

– 10 Reclaimed Vitality Tonic of Noxious Vetiver (Tomb of Elders) Purple – Chance of dropping Tomb of Elders weapons

– Chance of dropping Noxious Vetiver Concoct around five Tonics of Tomb Weaponry – Two Enriching Nugget

– One Tomb Flake

– Three Enriching Powder

– 20 Reclaimed Vitality Tonic of Exuviae (Tomb of Elders) Purple – Chance of dropping Tomb of Elders weapons

– Chance of dropping Exuviae Make enough Tonics of Tomb Weaponry – Two Enriching Nugget

– One Tomb Flake

– Three Enriching Powder

– 20 Reclaimed Vitality Tonic of Scavenger’s Fate (Tomb of Elders) Purple

– Chance of dropping Tomb of Elders weapons

– Chance of dropping Scavenger’s Fate Make more Tonics of Tomb Weaponry – Two Enriching Nugget

– One Tomb Flake

– Three Enriching Powder

– 20 Reclaimed Vitality Tonic of Bitter/Sweet (Tomb of Elders) Purple – Chance of dropping Tomb of Elders weapons

– Chance of dropping Bitter/Sweet Make more Tonics of Tomb Weaponry – Two Enriching Nugget

– One Tomb Flake

– Three Enriching Powder

– 20 Reclaimed Vitality Tonic of Chroma Rush (Tomb of Elders) Purple – Chance of dropping Tomb of Elders weapons

– Chance of dropping Chroma Rush Make enough Vintage Tonics of Tomb Weaponry – Two Enriching Nugget

– One Tomb Flake

– Three Enriching Powder

– 20 Reclaimed Vitality Tonic of Sojourner’s Tale (Tomb of Elders) Purple – Chance of dropping Tomb of Elders weapons

– Chance of dropping Sojourner’s Tale Make enough Vintage Tonics of Tomb Weaponry – Two Enriching Nugget

– One Tomb Flake

– Three Enriching Powder

– 20 Reclaimed Vitality Tonic of Gridskipper (Tomb of the Elders) Purple – Chance of dropping Tomb of Elders weapons

– Chance of dropping Gridskipper Make enough Vintage Tonics of Tomb Weaponry – Two Enriching Nugget

– One Tomb Flake

– Three Enriching Powder

– 20 Reclaimed Vitality Small Tonic of Enhancement Cores Green – May drop Enhancement Cores on kills and activity completions. Complete the Act Two Major Fieldwork – One Enriching Powder

– Five Reclaimed Vitality Medium Tonic of Enhancement Cores Blue – May drop Enhancement Cores on kills and activity completions. Brew around five Small Tonic of Enhancement Cores – Two Enriching Powder

– 10 Reclaimed Vitality Large Tonic of Enhancement Cores Purple – May drop Enhancement Cores on kills and activity completions. Make enough of the Medium Tonic of Enhancement Cores – Two Enriching Nugget

– Three Enriching Powder

– 20 Reclaimed Vitality

The Tonics of Enhancement Cores display an Enhancement Core on their main icon, but hovering over their description with your mouse reveals the icon for Enhancement Prisms instead. It’s unclear which one of the two is the actual reward.

