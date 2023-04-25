Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

CS:GO fans received a new treat on April 24 after Valve surprisingly dropped the Anubis weapon collection to the game ahead of the BLAST.tv Paris Major.

The collection consists of 19 skins for different weapons, with some of the most-popular guns included, like AK-47, M4A1-S, or M4A4. Usually, the devs add skins to the game in cases, but not this time around. Each Anubis weapon package is available for $1.99 and can be bought and opened multiple times on every account.

The addition of the Anubis weapon collection makes perfect sense because the Anubis map needs to have its own collection during the upcoming French Major so fans can redeem their Event Coins for the skin collection if they want to.

The list of skins included in the Anubis weapon collection is as follows:

R8 Revolver | Inlay

M249 | Submerged

XM1014 | Hieroglyph

MP7 | Sunbaked

AUG | Snake Pit

M4A1-S | Mud-Spec

SSG 08 | Asure Glyph

USP-S | Desert Tactical

MAC-10 | Echoing Sands

Tec-9 | Mummy’s Riot

AK-47 | Steel Delta

AWP | Black Nile

MAG-7 | Copper Coated

Glock-18 | Ramese’s Reach

Nova | Sobek’s Bite

P90 | ScaraB Rush

FAMAS | Waters of Nephthys

P250 | Apep’s Curse

M4A4 | Eye of Horus

BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major begins on May 8 and will be the last Valve-sponsored tournament in CS:GO before the community switches to Counter-Strike 2 in the summer.