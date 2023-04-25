CS:GO fans received a new treat on April 24 after Valve surprisingly dropped the Anubis weapon collection to the game ahead of the BLAST.tv Paris Major.
The collection consists of 19 skins for different weapons, with some of the most-popular guns included, like AK-47, M4A1-S, or M4A4. Usually, the devs add skins to the game in cases, but not this time around. Each Anubis weapon package is available for $1.99 and can be bought and opened multiple times on every account.
The addition of the Anubis weapon collection makes perfect sense because the Anubis map needs to have its own collection during the upcoming French Major so fans can redeem their Event Coins for the skin collection if they want to.
The list of skins included in the Anubis weapon collection is as follows:
- R8 Revolver | Inlay
- M249 | Submerged
- XM1014 | Hieroglyph
- MP7 | Sunbaked
- AUG | Snake Pit
- M4A1-S | Mud-Spec
- SSG 08 | Asure Glyph
- USP-S | Desert Tactical
- MAC-10 | Echoing Sands
- Tec-9 | Mummy’s Riot
- AK-47 | Steel Delta
- AWP | Black Nile
- MAG-7 | Copper Coated
- Glock-18 | Ramese’s Reach
- Nova | Sobek’s Bite
- P90 | ScaraB Rush
- FAMAS | Waters of Nephthys
- P250 | Apep’s Curse
- M4A4 | Eye of Horus
BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major begins on May 8 and will be the last Valve-sponsored tournament in CS:GO before the community switches to Counter-Strike 2 in the summer.