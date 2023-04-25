CS:GO’s new Anubis collection features 19 ancient Egypt-inspired skins

CS:GO players finally have something new to focus on before Counter-Strike 2 releases this summer thanks to Valve releasing a new skin collection today

The Anubis Weapon Collection has a strong Egyptian vibe, featuring skins with a sandy and emerald aesthetic. This time around, each package is available to buy for $1.99 and players don’t need to have a key to open them.

The Anubis collection has a few skins for the most popular weapons in the game, which combined with its low price should make it a worthwhile pickup. Skins for the M4A1-S, FAMAS, AWP, AK-47, and M4A4 are up for grabs. Here’s the full list of skins in the collection.

R8 Revolver | Inlay

M249 | Submerged

XM1014 | Hieroglyph

MP7 | Sunbaked

AUG | Snake Pit

M4A1-S | Mud-Spec

SSG 08 | Asure Glyph

USP-S | Desert Tactical

MAC-10 | Echoing Sands

Tec-9 | Mummy’s Riot

AK-47 | Steel Delta

AWP | Black Nile

MAG-7 | Copper Coated

Glock-18 | Ramese’s Reach

Nova | Sobek’s Bite

P90 | ScaraB Rush

FAMAS | Waters of Nephthys

P250 | Apep’s Curse

M4A4 | Eye of Horus

It’s more than likely players will be able to redeem Event Coin challenges from the Viewer’s Pass for the Anubis Collection during the upcoming BLAST.tv Paris Major.

During Valve-sponsored tournaments, players are able to buy Viewer Passes and vote teams will qualify for the next stages, with correct picks upgrading their Event Coins. Every next level of the coin allows players to redeem it for one of the collection packages of their choice.

The French Major kicks off on May 8 and will be the last Valve-sponsored event in CS:GO before transitioning to CS2, which goes live sometime this summer.