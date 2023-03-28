PGL set to host first Counter-Strike 2 Major in Denmark next year

It will be first Counter-Strike Major in the country.

PGL will be hosting the first-ever Counter-Strike 2 major in Copenhagen, Denmark next year.

The tournament was officially announced today and will take place from March 17 to March 31, 2024, at the Royal Arena, which has hosted a number of CS:GO tournaments in the past. This will be the first Major of Counter-Strike 2, which is expected to officially launch in the summer.

🏆 PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 – The first ever Counter-Strike 2 Major will take place next year in Denmark 🇩🇰



📅 March 17-31

🏟️ Royal Arena



The tournament will feature 24 teams, like the past recent Majors in CS:GO. PGL has a history of organizing Valve-sponsored events since it was responsible for holding the first Major after the COVID-19 pandemic, PGL Stockholm CS:GO Major 2021, and PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major 2022.

The competing teams will have the chance to win a lion’s share of $1,250,000, while also being crowned the first Major Champions of Counter-Strike 2. Currently, the defending champions are Outsiders, who were crowned kings in Rio de Janeiro last November after defeating Heroic in the IEM Rio Major final.

The last CS:GO Major is also well on its way. BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major will take place in the capital of France, with the event set to begin on May 8.

PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 will be the first Major in history held in Denmark. The country is renowned for its Counter-Strike players, being home to teams like Astralis, Heroic, and many more.