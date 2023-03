Full Paris CS:GO Major Qualifiers schedule and team list

BLAST revealed on March 22, 2023 the entire schedule of all the upcoming Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments for the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major, along with the first matchups.

There will be 56 CS:GO teams playing at the RMRs, which are essentially regional qualifiers for the Major, but only 24 teams will make it into the first Valve-sponsored event of 2023. There will be 17 European teams qualifying for the Major, while only five American teams and two Asian teams will advance to the tournament.

Europe RMR A and B, and Americas RMR will use the Swiss system format. This format requires a team to win three matches to advance to the Major or lose three matches to be knocked out of the competition. The Asia RMR, on the other hand, will simply use a double-elimination bracket since there are only eight teams in attendance.

Here is everything you need to know about the BLAST Paris Major.

Full BLAST Paris CS:GO Major RMR team list

BLAST Paris CS:GO Major Europe RMR A team list

Seed Team 1 Virtus Pro 2 MOUZ 3 Fnatic 4 Natus Vincere 5 Bad News Eagles 6 Sprout 7 FaZe Clan 8 Apeks 9 GamerLegion 10 OG 11 Falcons 12 1WIN 13 Into The Breach 14 Viperio 15 B8 16 SAW

BLAST Paris CS:GO Major Europe RMR B team list

Seed Team 1 Heroic 2 Cloud9 3 Team Spirit 4 BIG 5 ENCE 6 Vitality 7 Ninjas in Pyjamas 8 9INE 9 G2 Esports 10 Eternal Fire 11 Astralis 12 Monte 13 iNATION 14 Aurora 15 FORZE 16 500

BLAST Paris CS:GO Major Americas RMR team list

Seed Team 1 FURIA 2 Team Liquid 3 BESTIA 4 Complexity 5 Imperial 6 paiN Gaming 7 Fluxo 8 MIBR 9 Flamengo 10 yur 11 Paquetá 12 Detonate 13 Team Solid 14 Nouns Esports 15 00 Nation 16 LOS + oNe

BLAST Paris CS:GO Major Asia RMR

IHC esports

Grayhound

Rare Atom

TYLOO

YIJING

Twisted Minds

Eruption

BLAST Paris CS:GO Major RMR full schedule

BLAST Paris CS:GO Major Europe RMR A schedule

Thursday, April 6

0-0 pool

4am CT: VP vs. SAW

4am CT: MOUZ vs. B8

5:30am CT: Fnatic vs. Viperio

5:30am CT: NAVI vs. Into the Breach

7am CT: Bad News Eagles vs. 1WIN

7am CT: Sprout vs. Falcons

8:30am CT: FaZe vs. OG

8:30am CT: Apeks vs. GamerLegion

1-0 pool

10:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

10:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

12:15pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

12:15pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

0-1 pool

1:45pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

1:45pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

3:15pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

3:15pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, April 7

1-1 pool

4am CT: TBD vs. TBD

4am CT: TBD vs. TBD

5:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD

5:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD

0-2 pool

7am CT: TBD vs. TBD

7am CT: TBD vs. TBD

2-0 pool

10:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

10:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, April 8

1-2 pool

4am CT: TBD vs. TBD

4am CT: TBD vs. TBD

7:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

2-1 pool

7:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

11:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD

11:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, April 9

2-2 pool

4am CT: TBD vs. TBD

7:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

7:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Legends’ spot decider

4am CT: TBD vs. TBD

BLAST Paris CS:GO Major Europe RMR B schedule

Tuesday, April 11

0-0 pool

3am CT: Heroic vs. 500

3am CT: C9 vs. FORZE

4:30am CT: Spirit vs. Aurora

4:30am CT: BIG vs. iNATION

6am CT: ENCE vs. Monte

6am CT: Vitality vs. Astralis

7:30am CT: NiP vs. Eternal Fire

7:30am CT: G2 vs. 9INE

1-0 pool

9:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

9:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

11:15pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

11:15pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

0-1 pool

12:45pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

12:45pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

2:15pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

2:15pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, April 12

1-1 pool

3am CT: TBD vs. TBD

3am CT: TBD vs. TBD

4:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD

4:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD

0-2 pool

6am CT: TBD vs. TBD

6am CT: TBD vs. TBD

2-0 pool

9:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

9:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, April 13

1-2 pool

3am CT: TBD vs. TBD

3am CT: TBD vs. TBD

6:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

2-1 pool

6:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

10:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD

10:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, April 14

2-2 pool

3am CT: TBD vs. TBD

3am CT: TBD vs. TBD

6:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Legends’ playoff semifinal

6:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, April 15

Legends’ playoff final

3am CT: TBD vs. TBD

BLAST Paris CS:GO Major Americas RMR schedule

Thursday, April 6

0-0 pool

2pm CT: FURIA vs. LOS + oNe

2pm CT: Liquid vs. 00 Nation

3:30pm CT: NOUNS vs. Bestia

3:30pm CT: Complexity vs. Team Solid

5pm CT: Imperial vs. Detonate

5pm CT: paiN vs. Paquetá

6:30pm CT: Fluxo vs. Yur

6:30pm CT: MIBR vs. Flamengo

1-0 pool

8:45pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

8:45pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, April 7

1-0 pool

10:15pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

10:15pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

0-1 pool

3pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

3pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

7:45pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

7:45pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, April 8

1-1 pool

2pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

2pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

4pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

4pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

2-0 pool

7:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

7:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, April 9

2-1 pool

3:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

3:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

5:30 pm: TBD vs. TBD

Legends’ spot decider

5:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

BLAST Paris CS:GO Major Asia RMR schedule

Thursday, April 6

Upper bracket quarterfinals

12:30am CT: IHC vs. Twisted Minds

2am CT: Rare Atom vs. Vertex

3:30am CT: Grayhound vs. TYLOO

5am CT: Eruption vs. INVICTUS

Upper bracket semifinals

6:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD

8am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, April 7

Lower bracket round one

2:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD

6:15am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, April 8

Lower bracket round two

2:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD

6:15am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Upper bracket final

10pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, April 9

Lower bracket semifinal

2am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Lower bracket final