FaZe vs. OG headlines first round of CS:GO Paris Major qualifiers

CS:GO tournament organizer BLAST released the schedule for the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments today and the first round will feature some heated battles including FaZe vs. OG in Europe RMR A and Vitality vs. Astralis in Europe RMR B.

Aside from Europe RMR B, which will run from April 11 to 15, all the other RMRs for BLAST Paris Major—Europe A, Americas, and Asia—will be played from April 6 to 9. Only 24 teams out of the 56 in total will qualify for the first Valve-sponsored event of the year. The European region has been granted most of the slots (17), while Americas has five spots, and Asia only has two spots up for grabs.

Both the Europe RMRs and the Americas RMR will use the Swiss system format, which requires a team to win three matches to advance or lose three matches to be eliminated. Only advancement or elimination matches will be played as best-of-threes and the remaining games will all be best-of-ones. As for the Asia RMR, BLAST will place the eight teams in a double-elimination bracket. All upper-bracket matches will be best-of-ones, while the other matches will be best-of-threes.

The top seven teams from the Europe RMR will qualify straight to the Legends Stage of BLAST Paris Major alongside the best American team, while the remaining 16 teams who qualify for the Major will have to go through the Challengers Stage, which is the first phase of the tournament.

Here are all the first matchups of all BLAST Paris Major RMRs, including their date and time. You can check the full schedule on BLAST’s website.

Europe RMR A first matchups

Thursday, April 6

4am CT: VP vs. SAW

4am CT: MOUZ vs. B8

5:30am CT: Fnatic vs. Viperio

5:30am CT: NAVI vs. Into the Breach

7am CT: Bad News Eagles vs. 1WIN

7am CT: Sprout vs. Falcons

8:30am CT: FaZe vs. OG

8:30am CT: Apeks vs. GamerLegion

Europe RMR B first matchups

Tuesday, April 11

3am CT: Heroic vs. 500

3am CT: C9 vs. FORZE

4:30am CT: Spirit vs. Aurora

4:30am CT: BIG vs. iNATION

6am CT: ENCE vs. Monte

6am CT: Vitality vs. Astralis

7:30am CT: NiP vs. Eternal Fire

7:30am CT: G2 vs. 9INE

Americas RMR first matchups

Thursday, April 6

2pm CT: FURIA vs. LOS + oNe

2pm CT: Liquid vs. 00 Nation

3:30pm CT: NOUNS vs. Bestia

3:30pm CT: Complexity vs. Team Solid

5pm CT: Imperial vs. Detonate

5pm CT: paiN vs. Paquetá

6:30pm CT: Fluxo vs. Yur

6:30pm CT: MIBR vs. Flamengo

Asia RMR first matchups

Thursday, April 6