Valve isn’t even entertaining adding iconic CS:GO audio feature to CS2, so stop asking

CS2’s beta release has fans begging for the return of the iconic half-time and full-time voice chat, but Valve’s not budging. The CS:GO developers bluntly declined the suggestion the vintage feature—removed from Global Offensive in 2015—would make its triumphant return, after players begged them to bring it back.

Counter-Strike’s social media accounts were flooded with players asking for its revival on March 27, to which the devs simply replied: “No.”

The old CS:GO feature allowed players to discuss important strategies at the mid-way and end points of each match. However, the feature was predominantly used for abusing players on the opposite team or simply yelling into the microphone.

On this day 5 years ago, they removed half time/warmup voice between teams in CS:GO



The feature was removed on Oct. 1, 2015, leaving disgruntled players to voice their opinions in the text chat which appears in the bottom left corner of the screen. The change saw voice chat become available only for team-play, and all cross-team voice chat was thrown in the trash, thus our ears were saved. But it seems some CS players still miss the feature.

Valve has been in the process of implementing new features, fixing bugs, and including players in the CS2 beta. With bugs impacting shooting and weapon skins, and making smokes unintentionally useless, Valve has a lot on its plate.

Not only do they have to tackle bugs, but cheats seem to be making their presence known in the community, despite only being open to select members of the public for roughly a week. A new CS2 cheat arrived just this week that sends players falling through the map, unfortunately adding another item to Valve’s list of future patches.

With so much to do, it’s starting to make sense why Valve hasn’t introduced the beta to each player in the community just yet.

We’ll just have to wait until we’re chosen by the CS2 gods, Valve.