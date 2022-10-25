Here’s the schedule for IEM Rio CS:GO Major

The second CS:GO Major of the year is about to start. Valve and ESL will command the action at IEM Rio Major, the first event of this magnitude ever held in Brazil, home of some of the most passionate Counter-Strike fans.

The IEM Rio Major has a $1.25 million prize pool and will have a live audience for all stages of the competition: Challengers Stage, Legends Stage, and Champions Stage. ESL will also set up a fan fest featuring the famous CS:GO Brazilian streamer Alexandre “Gaules” Borba, who will act as the host and provide commentary for the matches.

The 16 Challengers and Contenders teams start the competition in the Challengers Stage and the top eight advance to the Legends Stage, where the eight teams that earned Legend status in the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) will be waiting. These two stages use a Swiss system format that lasts four days each.

The Challengers and Legends Stages will feature best-of-one matches and every advancement or elimination game requires a best-of-three series. Teams need to win three matches to advance and need to lose three to be eliminated from the IEM Rio Major. The top eight teams from the Legends Stage qualify for the Champions Stage, the competition’s single-bracket playoffs. All of the playoff matches are best-of-three series.

Here is the complete schedule for the IEM Rio Major, including the starting dates for each stage of the tournament. All times have been listed in CT and are susceptible to delays. This article will be updated each day of the tournament to reflect the correct matchups.

IEM Rio CS:GO Major’s full schedule

Monday, Oct. 31 (Start of Challengers Stage)

Round one

9am: Outsiders vs. MOUZ

9am: 9z vs. GamerLegion

10:15am: Bad News Eagles vs. 00 Nation

10:15am: OG vs. Grayhound

11:30am: BIG vs. FURIA

11:30am: EG vs. IHC

12:45pm: Vitality vs. Imperial

12:45pm: C9 vs. Fnatic

Round two (1-0 pool)

3:15pm: TBD vs. TBD

4:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

5:45pm: TBD vs. TBD

7pm: TBD vs. TBD

Round two (0-1 pool)

3:15pm: TBD vs. TBD

4:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

5:45pm: TBD vs. TBD

7pm: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Round three (1-1 pool)

9am: TBD vs. TBD

9am: TBD vs. TBD

10:15am: TBD vs. TBD

10:15am: TBD vs. TBD

Round three (2-0 pool)

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD

3pm: TBD vs. TBD

Round three (0-2 pool)

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD

3pm: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Round four (2-1 pool)

9am: TBD vs. TBD

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

4pm: TBD vs. TBD

Round four (1-2 pool)

9am: TBD vs. TBD

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

4pm: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Nov. 3 (End of Challengers Stage)

Round five (2-2 pool)

9am: TBD vs. TBD

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

4pm: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Nov. 5 (Start of Legends Stage)

Round one

9am: TBD vs. TBD

9am: TBD vs. TBD

10:15am: TBD vs. TBD

10:15am: TBD vs. TBD

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD

12:45pm: TBD vs. TBD

12:45pm: TBD vs. TBD

Round two (1-0 pool)

3:15pm: TBD vs. TBD

4:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

5:45pm: TBD vs. TBD

7pm: TBD vs. TBD

Round two (0-1 pool)

3:15pm: TBD vs. TBD

4:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

5:45pm: TBD vs. TBD

7pm: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Nov. 6

Round three (1-1 pool)

9am: TBD vs. TBD

9am: TBD vs. TBD

10:15am: TBD vs. TBD

10:15am: TBD vs. TBD

Round three (2-0 pool)

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD

3pm: TBD vs. TBD

Round three (0-2 pool)

11:30am: TBD vs. TBD

3pm: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Nov. 7

Round four (2-1 pool)

9am: TBD vs. TBD

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

4pm: TBD vs. TBD

Round four (1-2 pool)

9am: TBD vs. TBD

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

4pm: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 8 (End of Legends Stage)

Round five (2-2 pool)

9am: TBD vs. TBD

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

4pm: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Nov. 10 (Start of Champions Stage)

Quarterfinals

12pm: TBD vs. TBD

3:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Nov. 11

Quarterfinals

12pm: TBD vs. TBD

3:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Nov. 12

12pm: First semifinals

3:30pm: Second semifinals

Sunday, May 22 (End of Champions Stage)