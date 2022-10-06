Twenty-four teams hailing from all over the world will attend this $1.25 million event.

The team list for IEM Rio Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event organized in Brazil, will be concluded on Oct. 9 after the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments are finalized.

There are the Europe RMR (A and B tournaments), Americas RMR, and Asia RMR. These events will see 16 European teams qualify for IEM Rio Major, alongside six teams from Americas and two from Asia. Both Europe and Americas RMR are being decided via a Swiss system stage competition, while the four Asian teams will face each other in a double-elimination bracket.

IEM Rio Major is set to be the second-largest CS:GO Major in terms of prize pool ($1.25 million) and all the stages of the tournament, not only the playoffs, will have a live crowd following the action, in addition to a fan fest conducted by the most famous Brazilian CS:GO streamer Alexandre “Gaules” Borba.

Here are all of the CS:GO teams that booked an IEM Rio Major spot via their respective RMR events.

All CS:GO teams qualified for IEM Rio Major

Europe

FaZe Clan

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Americas

Evil Geniuses

Asia

IEM Rio Major will kick off on Oct. 31 with the Challengers Stage, where 16 Contenders and Challengers in total will try to advance to the Legends Stage, where the eight best teams of the RMRs will be waiting.

The Legends Stage will run from Nov. 5 to 8 with a Swiss system format, the same formula used in Challengers Stage, and only the top eight CS:GO teams will advance to the Champions Stage, the name of the playoffs.

The playoffs of IEM Rio Major will take place between Nov. 10 and 13 at the Jeunesse Arena and one team will be crowned the champion after the single-elimination bracket is concluded.