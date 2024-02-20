Guilds are a great way to team up with other players and earn great rewards in Cookie Run: Kingdom. But there could also be various reasons you want to leave a Guild, which means you need to know how to do so.

Being part of a Guild can get you some amazing benefits, rewards, and buffs, so choosing one that will help further your progress is essential, meaning you may need to try a few out before you find the right one. Here’s how to leave a Guild in Cookie Run: Kingdom so you can find the right fit for you.

How do you leave a Guild in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

To leave a Guild in Cookie Run: Kingdom, you need to select the leave option from within your Guild. This option can be a bit tricky to actually find since there are so many different menus within the Guild, so here are the steps you need to follow.

Open the Guild you’re a part of by clicking the Guild option in the bottom middle of the screen. This button is located to the left of the Gacha function.

The Guild icon is a gold medal with a red ribbon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Click on your Guild name , which is located in the top left corner. This will take you to a round table meeting where all Guild members are assembled.

, which is located in the top left corner. This will take you to a round table meeting where all Guild members are assembled. Click on the Guild name in the top left corner again. This opens the Guild info page, which is the page you want to be on to select the leave option.

in the top left corner again. This opens the Guild info page, which is the page you want to be on to select the leave option. Select the Leave option, which is located in the bottom left corner of the Guild info page.

option, which is located in the bottom left corner of the Guild info page. Choose “Leave” a second time as a pop-up appears asking if you’re sure you want to do so.

The Leave option is pretty well hidden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After selecting the leave option for the first time, a pop-up asking if you’re sure you want to leave appears to ensure this is the decision you want to make. There are some minor consequences for leaving a Guild, so be sure this is the right decision for you.

When you quit a Guild, you won’t be able to join or create a new one for 24 hours afterward, so if you’re hoping to do either, you’ll have to wait a full day. Your Activity Points also disappear and you won’t get your Guild Battle reward, so make sure leaving the Guild is truly what you want before you choose to do so.

Having a strong Guild that buffs your cookies is super helpful, especially when you’re trying to get through particularly tough levels like 16-30 and 17-30 where you need to use the best characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom.