How to beat level 16-30 in Cookie Run Kingdom – CRK strategy guide

In Cookie Run Kingdom, there are a handful of bosses you have to beat to progress in the game’s Story Mode. One of the stages you have to clear is level 16-30, and it has a strong enemy boss you need to conquer along the way.

To beat bosses in the game, you need to build a team of five cookies that will serve as your combat unit. Each of the cookies has a specific role on your team, so always be mindful of where you place them.

Knowing the best team to beat the boss in level 16-30 can help you progress in the game even further, and we’re glad to help you decide which cookies could be best used to beat this stage.

Who is the boss in level 16-30 in Cookie Run Kingdom?

The boss in level 16-30 of Cookie Run Kingdom is Stardust Cookie. He is a Super Epic Cookie that has a great balance of offense and defense, as well as the ability to increase its attack speed to establish his damage-dealing prowess.

A new boss is in town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat level 16-30 in Cookie Run Kingdom

To beat Stardust Cookie in level 16-30, make all the cookies you use at least level 70. With this, it can give you a high chance of beating Stardust Cookie’s Power Tip of 574,473 and can give you a big chance to deal as much damage as possible.

A quite powerful cookie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best teams to use

Ancient Supremacy

The Ancients are here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hollyberry Cookie (Front – Defense)

Pitaya Dragon Cookie (Front – Charge)

Golden Cheese Cookie (Middle Ranged)

White Lily Cookie (Middle – Bomber)

Pure Vanilla Cookie (Rear – Healing)

The first team I suggest you use is the comp made mostly of high-rarity cookies. Here, Hollyberry Cookie blocks the damage of Stardust Cookie as long as possible, while Pure Vanilla Cookie is there to sustain the health of all cookies, especially Hollyberry.

White Lily Cookie, Golden Cheese Cookie, and Pitaya Dragon Cookie, on the other hand, are your damage dealers that focus on beating Stardust Cookie as fast as possible.

Protect the Damager

Old but gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Burnt Cheese Cookie (Front – Charge)

Financier Cookie (Front – Defense)

Golden Cheese Cookie (Middle – Ranged)

Creme Brulee Cookie (Rear – Ranged)

Stardust Cookie (Rear – Support)

This team focuses more on keeping Creme Brulee Cookie and Golden Cheese Cookie alive for as long as possible. This is possible thanks to the high-sustaining abilities of both Financier Cookie and Burnt Cheese Cookie. As for Stardust Cookie, its healing potential is needed to even level up the sustain prowess of this team, especially in the late game where Creme Brulee Cookie can be more dangerous in dealing bigger damage.