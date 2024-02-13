How to beat level 17-30 in Cookie Run Kingdom – CRK strategy guide

As you make your way to the latter stages of Cookie Run Kingdom‘s Story Mode, you’ll encounter stronger bosses along the way. A notable boss you need to defeat is the boss from level 17-30, and she’s an offensive powerhouse.

Some of the best cookies you can get in the game are also those you will face in the Story Mode. The boss from level 17-30 is a must-get cookie, but you need to beat her first to progress further in the story.

Here’s everything you need to know about how you can beat level 17-30 in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Who is the boss in level 17-30 in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Once you reach level 1730, you will have the chance to face the ruler of the Golden City herself: Golden Cheese Cookie. She is one of the five Ancient Cookies, making her one of the five cookies with the highest rarity so far in the game.

The most powerful force. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Golden Cheese Cookie has one of the best offensive engines in Cookie Run Kingdom, as well as the capacity to be an indestructible defensive cookie, so be wise on which cookies you need to use to beat her.

How to beat level 17-30 in Cookie Run Kingdom

Increasing the level of the five cookies you will use to face Golden Cheese Cookie to 75 is very ideal. This gives you a better chance to beat her Power Tip listed at 867,660. Using a team with balanced offense and defense is the best strategy to beat Golden Cheese Cookie.

Golden ruler. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Best teams to use to beat level 17-30 in Cookie Run Kingdom

Sword and Shield

The power of offense and defense. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Crimson Coral Cookie (Front – Defense)

(Front – Defense) Golden Cheese Cookie (Middle – Ranged)

(Middle – Ranged) White Lily Cookie (Middle – Bomber)

(Middle – Bomber) Frost Queen Cookie (Rear – Magic)

(Rear – Magic) Stardust Cookie (Rear – Support)

Balancing dealing heavy damage and sustaining your cookies’ HP is the key to beating Golden Cheese Cookie, since she can also do both. This lineup establishes a good balance of having an offensive potential courtesy of the high-damage output by White Lily Cookie, Golden Cheese Cookie, and Frost Queen Cookie, while both Crimson Coral Cookie and Stardust Cookie both help the team to survive for a much longer time.

Power of Magic

Damage galore. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Crimson Coral Cookie (Front – Defense)

(Front – Defense) Moonlight Cookie (Middle – Magic)

(Middle – Magic) White Lily Cookie (Middle – Bomber)

(Middle – Bomber) Black Pearl Cookie (Rear – Ambush)

(Rear – Ambush) Pure Vanilla Cookie (Rear – Healing)

The main difference between this lineup and the first one is the inclusion of an Ambush cookie in the form of Black Pearl Cookie, which aims to deal as much damage as possible with her Terror of the Abyss debuff. As for Moonlight Cookie, her ability to give enemies the Asleep condition is big for your side, especially in dealing more damage through time.