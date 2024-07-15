Image Credit: Bethesda
Cookie Run release poster with GingerBrave and other cookies charging forward
Image via Devsisters
Category:
Cookie Run

How to get Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

The cookies know how to stack the toppings in their favor.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: Jul 14, 2024 10:35 pm

As you journey through new realms and seek to grow your kingdom in Cookie Run Kingdom, you’ll discover a wealth of resources that enrich your kingdom and empower your Cookies. One such invaluable asset, and perhaps the most crucial, is Toppings.

In this guide, we’ll go over everything you need to know about finding Toppings to deck out your strongest Cookie soldiers in Cookie Run Kingdom.

How to find Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Get rewarded with Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom
Progress through episodes to score Toppings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Toppings, engage in episodes within the exploration map, where you’ll begin accumulating them as rewards. Toppings are first granted upon completing the first half of the Dragon Hill quest, the second episode of Cookie Run Kingdom.

Toppings function as power-ups that bestow additional abilities to Cookies, significantly enhancing stats. While various resources augment your Cookies’ levels and attributes, Toppings provide an extra layer of bonus statistics that prove extremely valuable when facing formidable bosses or pursuing bounties during events.

These enhancements can stack up to five times, ensuring your Cookies are prepared to overcome challenges. Initially, the starting Toppings may seem modest, but as you progress through the world of Crispia and upgrade them using Topping pieces or simply progress through the episodes, you’ll earn more potent Toppings.

Get rewarded with Toppinsg for each victory in Episode two of Cookies Run Kingdom
Battle big to win big. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These improvements will significantly bolster your attacks and provide valuable bonuses to your entire team, making a noticeable impact on your Cookie Run adventures.

All Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Since there are 10 types of Toppings in Cookie Run kingdom, sorting out the best one for your team build can become quite tedious. That’s why we’ve mentioned all of the Toppings, what they do, and how you can acquire them here.

Edition NumberToppingHow to getPerk
01Bouncy Caramel ToppingEpisode TwoIncreases attack speed by one percent.
02Solid Almond ToppingEpisode TwoIncreases damage resistance by two percent.
03Hearty Hazelnut ToppingEpisode TwoIncreases critical resistance by one percent
04Swift Chocolate ToppingEpisode TwoReduces ability cooldowns by five percent.
05Fresh Kiwi ToppingEpisode TwoIncreases de-buff resistance by one percent.
06Sweet Candy ToppingEpisode TwoIncreases pre-existing powers, abilities, and buffs by one percent.
07Healthy Peanut ToppingEpisode TwoIncrease Health points by two percent.
08Searing Raspberry ToppingEpisode FourIncreases attack by three percent.
09Hard Walnut ToppingEpisode FourIncreased defense by three percent.
10Juicy Apple Jelly ToppingEpisode FourIncreases critical hits by five percent.

To fully benefit from the added advantages of Toppings, it’s advisable to reach level 30, allowing you to equip five Toppings slots on your Cookies. Upgrading Toppings is also pivotal for boosting your overall stats. While Toppings don’t follow the same upgrade mechanics as Cookies, enhancing them introduces random buffs that prove valuable when tackling the challenging Most Wanted bounties in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Cookie Run Kingdom Stack five Toppings at once
stack em up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The upgrade process varies based on Topping size: XS (Extra Small) can be leveled up to six, S (Small) up to nine, and M (Medium) all the way to 12. Each three-level increase unlocks an additional perk, enhancing the effectiveness of your Toppings and augmenting your team’s capabilities in battles and quests across the kingdom.

