How to get Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

As you journey through new realms and seek to grow your kingdom in Cookie Run Kingdom, you’ll discover a wealth of resources that enrich your kingdom and empower your Cookies. One such invaluable asset, and perhaps the most crucial, is Toppings.

In this guide, we’ll go over everything you need to know about finding Toppings to deck out your strongest Cookie soldiers in Cookie Run Kingdom.

How to find Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Progress through episodes to score Toppings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Toppings, engage in episodes within the exploration map, where you’ll begin accumulating them as rewards. Toppings are first granted upon completing the first half of the Dragon Hill quest, the second episode of Cookie Run Kingdom.

Toppings function as power-ups that bestow additional abilities to Cookies, significantly enhancing stats. While various resources augment your Cookies’ levels and attributes, Toppings provide an extra layer of bonus statistics that prove extremely valuable when facing formidable bosses or pursuing bounties during events.

These enhancements can stack up to five times, ensuring your Cookies are prepared to overcome challenges. Initially, the starting Toppings may seem modest, but as you progress through the world of Crispia and upgrade them using Topping pieces or simply progress through the episodes, you’ll earn more potent Toppings.

Battle big to win big. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These improvements will significantly bolster your attacks and provide valuable bonuses to your entire team, making a noticeable impact on your Cookie Run adventures.

All Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Since there are 10 types of Toppings in Cookie Run kingdom, sorting out the best one for your team build can become quite tedious. That’s why we’ve mentioned all of the Toppings, what they do, and how you can acquire them here.

Edition Number Topping How to get Perk 01 Bouncy Caramel Topping Episode Two Increases attack speed by one percent. 02 Solid Almond Topping Episode Two Increases damage resistance by two percent. 03 Hearty Hazelnut Topping Episode Two Increases critical resistance by one percent 04 Swift Chocolate Topping Episode Two Reduces ability cooldowns by five percent. 05 Fresh Kiwi Topping Episode Two Increases de-buff resistance by one percent. 06 Sweet Candy Topping Episode Two Increases pre-existing powers, abilities, and buffs by one percent. 07 Healthy Peanut Topping Episode Two Increase Health points by two percent. 08 Searing Raspberry Topping Episode Four Increases attack by three percent. 09 Hard Walnut Topping Episode Four Increased defense by three percent. 10 Juicy Apple Jelly Topping Episode Four Increases critical hits by five percent.

To fully benefit from the added advantages of Toppings, it’s advisable to reach level 30, allowing you to equip five Toppings slots on your Cookies. Upgrading Toppings is also pivotal for boosting your overall stats. While Toppings don’t follow the same upgrade mechanics as Cookies, enhancing them introduces random buffs that prove valuable when tackling the challenging Most Wanted bounties in Cookie Run Kingdom.

stack em up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The upgrade process varies based on Topping size: XS (Extra Small) can be leveled up to six, S (Small) up to nine, and M (Medium) all the way to 12. Each three-level increase unlocks an additional perk, enhancing the effectiveness of your Toppings and augmenting your team’s capabilities in battles and quests across the kingdom.

