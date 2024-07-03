Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list – Best cookies in Cookie Run Tower of Adventure

There are 20 Cookies in Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures, with some more valuable than others. To help you collect the strongest, we’ve compiled a tier list for the best Cookies.

Cookie Run, a popular mobile game series, released its new installment—Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures, letting you experience a fresh story in a familiar gacha setting. The game features 10 Epic, five Rare, and five Common Cookies. You can unlock these by progressing through the story and using the gacha rolls.

Every Cookie offers unique skills—they each have a Passive, Basic Attack, Special, and an Ultimate power based on their primary roles (Fighter, Tagger, or Support).

The Epic characters are undoubtedly better than others but you may find some Cookies lower on the tier list than expected. This doesn’t mean they’re bad. Instead, it may just be that some offer skills better suited for boss fights and clearing waves of enemy units. Cookies in the same tier aren’t listed in any order.

Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures tier list

A new, 3-D adventure for Ginger Brave and the cookie crew. Image via Devsisters.

S Cream Soda Cookie, Chili Pepper Cookie, Dark Choco Cookie, Rye Cookie, Wizard Cookie, Chamomile Cookie A Plantain Cookie, Crushed Pepper Cookie, Rockstar Cookie, Gumball Cookie, String Durian Cookie, Alchemist Cookie, Pistachio Cookie B Muscle Cookie, Twisted Donut Cookie, Werewolf Cookie C Cherry Cookie D Angel Cookie, GingerBrave, Ninja Cookie

Top 5 Cookies in Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures

5) Chamomile Cookie

Heals galore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chamomile Cookie is the best Support in Tower of Adventures. You can instantly summon her to use the healing skills and swap to the low-health characters. She’s primarily an assisting character and her Special skill Tea Time not only heals allies but also attacks enemies.

Players who preregistered got this character for free upon launch. Don’t need to worry though, you can unlock her quickly through the handheld game’s gacha rolls. For instance, we got Chamomile Cookie during our first 10 draws.

4) Rye Cookie

Yeehaw. Screenshot by Dot Esports

She’s an impressive Fighter pick, especially if you want to run a ranged character. She wields a dual-pistol setup and her skills, including the ultimate, let you unleash a hail of bullets. Her skills work well with her passive, Bounty Hunter’s Mark, which deals increased critical hit damage from successful basic attacks.

3) Chili Pepper Cookie

Just keep hitting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chili Pepper Cookie is a Fire-type Fighter who can deal lethal burst damage. Her Special skill, Spicy Strikes lets her vanish and swiftly strike units in an area, and her ultimate, Spice It Up, increases damage by consuming her HP. The ultimate in question scales well for dispatching lategame bosses. While the Dash skill is available with all the Cookies, Chili Pepper Cookie’s Dash is unique—as it allows her to return to her original position upon using the skill within three seconds of using it first.

2) Dark Choco Cookie

A proper swordsman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A swordsman with a mysterious past, the Dark Choco Cookie is a Dark-type Fighter. His basic attack lets you strike enemies three times, giving you the option to charge forward with a lethal blow. His special and ultimate skills comfortably clear multiple units by inflicting massive damage within the sword’s range.

His skills’ damage scales up incredibly for the lategame, making Dark Choco Cookie one of the best DPS options in Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures.

1) Cream Soda Cookie

The strongest DPS pick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cream Soda is a must-have Epic Cookie in Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures. She is a Water-type Fighter who deals incredible damage. Cream Soda Cookie’s passive allows her to stack damage to her basic attacks. Additionally, her strong ultimate, Soda Splash, lets you unleash a huge lethal slash—ideal for clearing units.

To increase Cream Soda Cookie’s damage, ensure you have Gumball Cookie on your team because he buffs all Water-type allies with his Tagger.

She’s so broken that most of the players on the Raid leaderboards use Cream Soda Cookie. While Epic Cookies have the lowest probability in gacha pulls (sitting at 17 percent), Cream Soda has a 1.5 percent chance, which is twice the probability of others in the same category.

If luck isn’t on your side, the Cream Soda Cookie event still lasts until June 16, letting you embark on a few battle missions with arguably the best Cookie.

