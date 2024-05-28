Best Guild Battles teams in Cookie Run Kingdom

Guild Battles are a great way to earn Coins in Cookie Run Kingdom and gain Heroic Torches and Heroic Medals, which can then be deposited to get rewards through the Guild Gacha and Exchange respectively.

We know putting together the best teams for each Cookie Run Kingdom Guild Boss battle can be a little challenging, so we’ve taken away the guesswork.

Best Guild Battle teams in Cookie Run Kingdom

Red Velvet Dragon is one of the three bosses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are (currently) three different bosses you can challenge using your Guild Battle Tickets in Cookie Run Kingdom: Red Velvet Dragon, Avatar of Destiny, and Living Abyss. Each of these bosses requires a different team.

Best team comps for Red Velvet Dragon

Milky Way is a great front-line cookie. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Devsisters

Milky Way Cookie (Charger), Royal Margarine Cookie (Ambush), Sherbet Cookie (Ranged), Mango Cookie (Magic), and Prune Juice Cookie (Bomber). Rebel Cookie (Ambush), Royal Margarine Cookie (Ambush), Rockstar Cookie (Healing), Black Raisin Cookie (Ambush) and Prune Juice Cookie (Bomber). Rebel Cookie (Ambush), Royal Margarine Cookie (Ambush), Black Raisin Cookie (Ambush), Prune Juice Cookie (Bomber), and Snapdragon Cookie (Support).

The following are the recommended stats and treasures:

Stats (from toppings and beascuits): Attack, cooldowns, and damage resistance.

Treasures: Old Pilgrim Scroll (increases attack damage), Dream Conductor’s Whistle (increases critical damage, attack damage, and damage resistance), and Sleepyhead’s Jelly Watch (decreases cooldowns).

Best team comps for Avatar of Destiny

Twizzly’s skill deals crit damage, which is a necessity here. Image via Devsisters

Twizzly Gummy Cookie (Ranged), Mint Choco Cookie (Support), Creme Brulee Cookie (Ranged), Cream Puff Cookie (Support), and Madeline Cookie (Defense). Blackberry Cookie, Twizzly Gummy Cookie (Ranged), Mint Choco Cookie (Support), Creme Puff Cookie (Support), and Creme Brulee Cookie (Ranged).

The following are the recommended stats and treasures:

Stats (from toppings and beascuits): Cooldown, attack speed, and critical damage.

Treasures: Old Pilgrim Scroll (increases attack damage), Dream Conductor’s Whistle (increases critical damage, attack damage, and damage resistance), and Librarian’s Enchanted Robes (increases the attack speed of two cookies with the highest attack speed).

Best team comps for Living Abyss

Doughnut’s skill can deal damage and apply and amplify debuffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Macaron Cookie (Magic), Space Doughnut Cookie (Charger), Cotton Cookie (Support), Captain Caviar Cookie (Bomber), and Squid Ink Cookie (Magic). Milky Way Cookie (Charger), Space Doughnut Cookie (Charger), Cotton Cookie (Support), Captain Caviar Cookie (Bomber), and Squid Ink Cookie (Magic).

The following are the recommended stats and treasures:

Stats (from toppings and beascuits): Cooldowns, damage resistance, attack/crit, attack speed

Treasures: Old Pilgrim Scroll (increases attack damage), Dream Conductor’s Whistle (increases critical damage, attack damage, and damage resistance), and Squishy Jelly Watch (decreases cooldowns).

If you want to try these builds, the Guild Battles tab has a practice area where you can try each team and see which works best for you before attempting a real battle.

While you may not see the most outstanding results until you’ve maxed out your treasures, characters, and their toppings and beascuits, these are the best Guild Battle team comps in Cookie Run Kingdom.

