The best Milky Way Cookie Toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

There are several Epic cookies you can get to plug into your Cookie Run Kingdom party, including the powerful Milky Way Cookie, who has a unique ability, position, role, and best toppings to help her excel in various team compositions.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about getting the best out of Milky Way as you build your next Cookie Run Kingdom lineup.

Who is Milky Way in Cookie Run Kingdom?

The conductor is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Devsisters

Milky Way Cookie is a Charger Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, meaning she is best positioned in the front row. Unlike Tanks, Charger cookies are your team’s main damage dealers. So, knowing her ability, how it works, and how to enhance it is crucial to understanding how Milky Way Cookie works and what her best toppings are.

Milky Way Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Her ability is cute but destructive. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Devsisters

Milky Way Cookie’s ability is Sugarcloud Express. Once she uses it, she hops onto her train, gains a damage reduction buff, and gives her team stun resistance buffs.

This Cookie pushes her enemies back with her train and applies a defense reduction debuff to them. Once she’s off her train, she and the rest of her team gain a shield. The more you increase the level of this ability, the more health, healing, damage buffs, damage resistances, and shieldshield strength she will gain.

Best Milky Way Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Swift Chocolate is the best topping. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Devsisters

The best toppings build you can use for Milky Way Cookie are five Swift Chocolates, as you will increase your ability’s cooldown time, which means you can spam Sugarcloud Express more often.

However, if Milky Way Cookie is dying too quickly, you can also use five Almonds, which will reduce incoming damage. However, it’s not worth it because you gain damage reduction buffs when Milky Way Cookie jumps on her train. If she can spam this ability more often, she will get this buff consistently anyway.

So, if you’ve finally got Milky Way Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, this is what you need to know about how to position her in a team, her ability, and her best toppings.

