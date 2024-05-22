Best Crème Brûlée Cookie toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

Crème Brûlée Cookie was released in Cookie Run Kingdom at the end of 2023 along with Linzer Cookie in The Holiday Express update. Despite being one of the most recent additions to the game, he’s a well-rounded character who has become a part of many players’ team compositions.

We’ll look at the best toppings for Crème Brûlée Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom so you can utilize his skills in the best way possible. Keep reading if you’re considering making him a staple in your lineup.

Who is Crème Brûlée Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

A talented pianist and Ranged Cookie. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Crème Brûlée Cookie is a Ranged character in the Rear position on your team. Character-wise, he is a talented, prodigy-level pianist who has become famous for his ability to take classic musical pieces and recreate them, creating masterful interpretations of timeless songs.

As is expected from a Cookie with such talents, he is also a perfectionist who won’t stop practicing until he’s certain his performance is impeccable. For all his skills, Crème Brûlée Cookie is also a little arrogant, though some would argue that he’s simply aware of his talents and isn’t afraid to be honest about it.

Crème Brûlée Cookie’s design is full of gold, cream, and golden brown colors, reflecting the sweet, caramelized dessert after which he’s named. He wears a two-piece suit with a waistcoat and has floating piano keys that hover around him, allowing him to play his music wherever he goes.

Crème Brûlée Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

The Accelerando skill can boost both you and your teammates thanks to the Mystery Melody feature. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As you can imagine, Crème Brûlée Cookie’s main skill revolves around his piano talents. His skill is called Accelerando, and when he uses it, he deals Light damage to enemies while also enhancing his regular attacks.

Accelerando also applies a buff to teammates called Mystery Melody. It improves the attack speed of fellow Cookies by 20 percent and allows teammates to resist debuffs for eight seconds. Attack speeds can increase up to 35 percent when Accelerando stacks.

As the Accelerando stacks builds up, Crème Brûlée Cookie conjures Crème Brûlée Pieces. These pieces immediately target the enemy with the highest attack. When the maximum amount of Crème Brûlée pieces are on the battlefield, the skill ignores some of enemies’ damage resistance buffs and targets enemies vulnerable to any type of elemental damage. When the skill is active, Crème Brûlée Cookie is immune to interrupt effects for a brief period. The base cooldown time for Accelerando is nine seconds, though you can reduce it with the Swift Chocolate topping.

Best Crème Brûlée Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

I went with an all Searing Raspberry build, but there are other options that can be just as effective. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are several options when it comes to toppings for Crème Brûlée Cookie, with some choices being a little more risky than others. If you want to get tactical with your toppings, a mixture of Bouncy Caramel and Sweet Candy is a great choice.

Bouncy Caramel toppings can increase the attack speed of a Cookie, and as Crème Brûlée Cookie’s skills are all about raising the attack speed of himself and his teammates, this topping can help significantly. The Sweet Candy topping also works well, as it can amplify buffs. Despite being a Ranged Cookie, Crème Brûlée Cookie can also support his teammates with his Accelerando buffs. Because of this, a combination of three Bouncy Caramel and two Sweet Candy or three Sweet Candy and two Bouncy Caramel is a good mix for Crème Brûlée Cookie.

That being said, there is another, safer option when it comes to toppings for Crème Brûlée Cookie. You can opt for five Searing Raspberry toppings if you want to an attack build for Crème Brûlée Cookie, as Searing Raspberries increase attack damage. Crème Brûlée Cookie’s skills do a fair amount of ranged damage, so going all-in on a Searing Raspberry build can make him a force to be reckoned with.

Another option is to throw some Swift Chocolate into the Searing Raspberry mix, as it can reduce the cooldown time of a Cookie’s skill. While Crème Brûlée Cookie’s skill doesn’t have the longest cooldown compared to other Cookies, the nine seconds you have to wait can still be pretty significant, especially in the heat of battle. Add in one or two Swift Chocolate toppings with those Searing Raspberries if you find Crème Brûlée Cookie is getting knocked out in battle before his skill can refresh.

To sum up, you should go for a combination of Sweet Candy and Bouncy Caramel toppings if you’re looking for a tactical topping choice for Crème Brûlée Cookie. If you want to play things a little safer, go with five Searing Raspberries. If you find you need a little less time for Crème Brûlée Cookie’s cooldown, swap out one or two Searing Raspberries for Swift Chocolate to create a Searing Raspberry/Swift Chocolate combo build (though don’t forget to use more Searing Raspberries than Swift Chocolates).

Is Crème Brûlée Cookie worth pulling in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Crème Brûlée Cookie is absolutely worth pulling from the gacha in Cookie Run Kingdom. He has quickly become one of the best Ranged Cookies in the game. As well as being an excellent Ranged fighter who can target the strongest enemy on the field, he can also act as a Support, thanks to his ability to boost his teammates’ attack speeds with the Mysterious Melody portion of his Accelerando skill. The effectiveness differs depending on which direction you go with his toppings, but there’s no denying Crème Brûlée Cookie is a formidable opponent and strong teammate no matter how you build his toppings.

