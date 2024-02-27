Best Twizzly Gummy Cookie Toppings build guide in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The antagonistic Twizzly Gummy Cookie is a relentless force of chaos in Cookie Run: Kingdom, but if you can harness that energy, you’re working with a pretty strong recruit. You can help Twizzly Gummy Cookie shine by granting her the best Toppings.

Each cookie you recruit is a special force you have to learn to work with, and a fundamental part of this process is figuring out what Toppings work best for them. Here are the best Toppings for Twizzly Gummy Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Best Toppings for Twizzly Gummy Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The best Toppings to equip Twizzly Gummy Cookie with in Cookie Run: Kingdom are a full five-piece set of Juicy Apple Jelly or a five-piece set of Searing Raspberry. Twizzly Gummy Cookie specializes in dealing damage from afar, so you want to use one of these types to enhance her overall damage-dealing output.

Juicy Apple Jelly Toppings: Increases overall critical percent by five percent.

Increases overall critical percent by five percent. Searing Raspberry Toppings: Increases attack by five percent.

She’s all about damage dealing and debuffing. Image via Devsisters

If you want to improve Twizzly Gummy Cookie’s overall attack, the Searing Raspberry Toppings are right for your build. If it’s a boost to her overall critical percentage you’re after, then Searing Raspberry is a better option.

You can also choose to mix and match between the sets to provide Twizzly Gummy Cookie a healthy boost in both areas. If you want to take this route, I recommend using three Searing Raspberry with two Juicy Apple Jelly to craft the most effectively balanced build between the two.

Both Topping sets can be good, but I generally prefer the full five-piece Juicy Apple Jelly set for Twizzly Gummy Cookie. It’s the overall most effective way to amplify her skillset, plus it’s not a set you find much use for with other cookies, which means you likely have plenty to use here.

Twizzly Gummy Cookie’s skill, explained

Twizzling Gummy Cookie is a ranged unit that fits best at the rear of the group. Her Twizzly Beam skill is a brutal laser beam that boosts her critical damage and affects foes with a zapped debuff. This debuff deals consistent damage to enemies and interrupts their health point shields.

A great choice for dealing ranged damage from the back of the group. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Compared to most other units in Cookie Run: Kingdom, Twizzling Gummy Cookie isn’t considered one of the best cookies overall, but she’s still an Epic cookie with a lot of power who works well in the right lineup. Lots of other recruits like Moonlight Cookie and Frost Queen are far superior to Twizzling Gummy Cookie, so now that you have a solid build for her, you might want to work on supplying these cookies with strong Toppings too.