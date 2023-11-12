MW3 longshot distances: How to get longshot kills in Modern Warfare 3

Just how far do you need to be?

Longshot kill challenges are back in Modern Warfare 3, and while it appears they won’t be as prominent this time around, they are still going to be a part of the grind for the illustrious Interstellar completionist camo.

To be precise, just four of MW3’s launch weapons call for players to pick up some kills from a distance: the Holger 556, Sidewinder, Striker 9, and Renetti.

For those looking to speed up the process, here is everything you need to know regarding longshot kills in MW3.

All MW3 longshot kill distances for every weapon class

Here are the longshot distances for each weapon class in MW3, ordered by range from shortest to longest via our sister site Prima Games.

Shotguns: 12.5 meters

12.5 meters Pistols: 20 meters

20 meters Submachine guns: 30 meters

30 meters Assault rifles: 38 meters

38 meters Battle rifles: 38 meters

38 meters Light machine guns: 38 meters

38 meters Marksman rifles: 38 meters

38 meters Sniper rifles: 50 meters

These are indeed the same values from MW2, which is perhaps to be expected considering there weren’t many complaints about them last year. Considering the varying optimal ranges for weapons like snipers, assault rifles, submachine guns, and marksman rifles, it certainly makes plenty of sense for them to still have different longshot distances.

Best way to get longshot kills in MW3

To get longshot kills for your challenges, all you need to do is eliminate enemy Operators from at least that much distance away, depending on the type of weapon you’re using. When a longshot kill is earned, a pop-up will appear next to your crosshair that reads “LONGSHOT” followed by the distance the shot was taken from.

The formula for farming easy longshot kills in MW3 is about what you’d expect. In general, the best method is to equip your weapon of choice with a decent long-range scope, post up in a spot in front of a common sightline where enemies will appear, and go to work. Given MW3’s slower-than-average TTK in the CoD series, it also might be worth hopping into a Hardcore playlist to make your downtown picks a tad easier.

Best maps for longshot kills in MW3

While it’s pretty self-explanatory that any Ground War or War backdrop will do, there are certain core multiplayer maps that players looking to rack up longshot kills will want to especially root for during map voting periods.

Afghan

An oldie but a goldie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thanks to Afghan’s shrouded bunkers and open-air assembly points, getting longshot kills here should be a breeze. The map was pretty much made for camping, which is perhaps showcased by this common window spot.

Estate

Touch some grass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Estate’s scenery can be easy for any nature-lover to get lost in, which means that it’s also perfect for our purposes. Whether you’re camping by the main house’s huge windows or any of the smaller buildings, the central walkway is a perfect spot for players to collect some longshots.

Karachi

What a view. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Karachi is perhaps one of the game’s more underrated remastered maps, this side offers plenty of opportunities for players to engage in gunfights from afar.

Quarry

Very cheesy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Courtesy of Quarry’s wide array of long angles and verticality, players shouldn’t have a problem finding enemies running out in the open. Feel free to take advantage of this iconic rafter head-glitch to get some cheesy picks, as well as the opening directly to the right.

Wasteland

It was built for this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As one of the flattest, spread-out maps in CoD history, Wasteland simply has to be considered players’ No. 1 option when it comes to going for longshot kills.

Best optics for longshot kills in MW3

While just about any optic that has a magnification of above 1.35x should be able to get the job done, there are three options that do clearly stand above all the rest when it comes to hunting for longshot kills.

XTEN Angel-40

Remember me? Screenshot by Dot Esports

First up is the XTEN Angel-40 from MW2, which is essentially a holographic sight with a rangefinder in the top right. Just like it was in MW2, having the ability to see exactly how far your enemy is in real-time is invaluable when it comes to lining up longshots. At the time of writing, this sight is compatible with all of the MW3 weapons that have longshot challenges except for the Renetti.

Angel-40 4.8x

A longer-ranged option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you need a little more zoom, then the Angel-40 4.8x is the option for you. Keep in mind that it is yet another offering from MW2, as well as has an added sniper glint, but its target range indicator is once again the key.

Raptor-FVM40

A longer, longer-ranged option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lastly, although MW3 doesn’t have a sniper rifle that has longshot camo challenges at launch, the Raptor-FVM40 from MW2 should be a no-brainer pick in the event that that’s added down the line. With an additional 13.0 magnification and bullet drop indicator, this scope encapsulates what it means to be a sharpshooter.