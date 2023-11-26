What is the Best Marksman Rifle in MW3? – Marksman Rifle tier list

The Markman Rifle is for you if you are looking for power in just a handful of bullets in Call of Duty. It is a great middle-ground weapon type between the Sniper Rifle and Assault Rifle.

It can be tough to find one to commit to and unleash its full potential out of the 12 to choose from in Modern Warfare 3. These are the best and worst Marksman Rifles to use in MW3 multiplayer.

MW3 Marksman Rifle tier list

S-tier

DM56. MTZ Interceptor. MCW 6.8.

Our top Marksman Rifle picks are determined by their easy recoil handling, high damage, large ammo capacity, and mobility. While the Lockwood MK2 and SP-R 208 could battle these in a straight one versus one, we determined these three as the strongest Marksman Rifles in MW3. All three weapons offer fast mobility, damage across all ranges, and large ammo capacities.

Start with these three weapons if you are wondering where to begin with your Marksman Rifle grind. Each weapon has a fast firing rate and ammo that allows you to miss a few shots before you hit that all-important headshot to kill your opponent instantly.

A tier



These weapons require precision but pack a punch in terms of firing rate. Both are capable of one-hitting opponents but are slow when it comes to mobility. Because of this, you’ll likely end up using it similarly to how a Sniper Rifle is used: Around the map edge, using height to your advantage, and trying to quick-scope everyone.

The KVS Enforcer offers great weapon handling and control, but it’s weaker than the others in the important one-shotting category. You need to track operators with this one and adjust your aim according to their movements. It requires more mastering than other weapons and has a longer time to kill than our top picks.

B tier



While the LM-S has an incredibly fast firing rate, there are faster Marksman Rifles with greater time-to-kill counters. The LM-S offers more errors in your shot, so if accuracy isn’t one of your strengths, the LM-S could be a good choice for you. But with many great Assault Rifles available in MW3, why would you pick the LM-S?

On the other hand, the Crossbow offers an incredibly slow firing rate but highlights the importance of placement and patience. The Crossbow is a fun weapon to choose if you are accurate. But if you don’t have this in your CoD locker, the Crossbow can and should be skipped in favor of other Marksman Rifles.

C tier

TAQ-M. Tempus Torrent. EBR-14. SA-B 50.

These are the best weapons to pick…you want a challenge in every match. The EBR-14 and SA-B 50 can easily be skipped over due to their poor recoil control and minimal accuracy. While you can increase their accuracy, handling, and one-shotting capabilities, you’d do better to pick literally any other Marksman Rifle available in MW3.

The EBR-14 and SA-B 50’s existence can be forgotten, while the Tempus Torrent and TAQ-M have a ton of disadvantages in a fight that you’ll want to give these a miss in multiplayer, too. They pack a decent punch, but their minuscule magazine capacity and slow firing rate with terrible mobility will likely leave you switching to an SMG or Akimbo Pistols to keep up with the fast-paced action of any multiplayer match.

Best Marksman Rifle in MW3: MTZ Interceptor

The one true marksman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This should be everyone’s go-to Marksman Rifle in MW3 due to its prime ability to one-shot enemies. It has strength in all ranges and can easily kill operators with a single bullet to the chest or head. While there are other options with a larger magazine, the Interceptor offers 20 powerful bullets, making it capable of taking out an entire team multiple times within a single life.

Treat the Interceptor like a mini Sniper Rifle by aiming for headshots only. The Interceptor can easily penetrate through walls, damaging anyone on the other side. Play patiently for the headshot and use cover to your advantage to pop in and out of the enemy’s line of sight. While you’ll require multiple bullets to take out a fast-moving target, it is unlikely that they’ll kill you before you kill them.

Add mobility to this weapon with drop and jump shots, and make sure to reposition in between fights to ambush operators and build up those kills for the next killstreak. Its only downside is how quickly you can use its ammo. Make sure to use the Scavenger Gloves to replenish ammo.