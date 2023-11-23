How to unlock and use Akimbo weapons in MW3

Time to come become an Akimbo assassin.

Akimbo returns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, allowing players to dual-wield weapons, action-movie style. Unlocking the feature isn’t clear-cut, but I’ve got the tips you need to make enemies bleed their own blood.

When I think of Akimbo, I think of Keanu Reeves running through a lobby with Uzis in The Matrix or Lara Croft’s trusty pistols. CoD games have frequently allowed players to dual-wield guns down the years, and MW3 is no different.

If you love the feel of flexing on someone with an extremely rapid-fire barrage of bullets, then this MW3 Akimbo guide will double-tap into my brain and show you which weapons are applicable with Akimbo, as well as how to use and unlock them.

How to unlock Akimbo guns in MW3

Accuracy goes out the window with Akimbo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the ability to dual-wield weapon in Modern Warfare 3, you simply need to keep using that weapon until you unlock the attachment.

In most cases, it will be the final attachment of a weapon’s progression system. So, use Double XP Tokens, take advantage of Double XP Weekends, and just keep persevering with the gun until you gain the ability to use two at the same time.

What is Akimbo in MW3?

As I’ve already alluded to, Akimbo allows a player to equip two of the same guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

For example, if go with the bog-standard Tyr, which is already a monster in its own right, then you can level it up and eventually unlock the ability to have one in each hand at all times.

Now, whichever option you choose, there’s no ADS, so I can tell you that range becomes a non-negotiable necessity. You have to be either close to an opponent or at mid-range at most.

Which guns can you Akimbo in MW3?

In my experience, I’ve found that all of Modern Warfare 3‘s Handguns, including ones that have carried over, are compatible with the Akimbo playstyle.

You have a healthy choice of semi-auto guns and fully automatic weapons as a result.