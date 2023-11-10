How to use Double XP tokens in MW3

Double XP Tokens do exactly what they say on the tin—they allow you to earn twice as much XP as you would normally in MW3. They’re rare but incredibly useful, and we can show you where to find them if you’re struggling.

Progressing player levels and weapon levels can notoriously be a slow affair in Call of Duty. One of the main ways you can speed this process up is by activating a Double XP token. Sitting back and watching as your various XP bars fill quicker than the time it takes to be called a noob in a pre-match lobby.

The only problem is that actually finding them can make you think you’re going crazy in Modern Warfare 3. The FPS title doesn’t have the most user-friendly interface, but after doing some digging, I eventually found the solution, which should save you time too.

Where to find Double XP tokens in MW3

They’re not immediately obvious to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports Once you do, it’s time to pick your poison. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To view your Double XP tokens in MW3, you need to click L3 on PlayStation, LS on Xbox, or press the Shift key on PC.

Here’s a little walkthrough so that you can see how it all works for yourself:

Head to the main CoD lobby screen. Look just below where your Daily Challenges are. As shown in the first picture above, there’s a small bar indicating that you can have three types of Double XP active. Press the correct prompt for the platform you’re playing MW3 on. The game will bring up a full sidebar of every Double XP token that you own. Select whichever works best for you, and it will begin immediately.

Believe me, I was sifting through different menus and becoming incredulous that I couldn’t find the Double XP function. In MW2, the Double XP icon was much bigger and far more noticeable, so don’t be discouraged if you couldn’t find it in MW3.

As usual, don’t dawdle either. The second a Double XP token is live, it will not hang around idly waiting for you to do something—it will count down no matter what. So hop into a game ASAP and make the most of it.

