Call of Duty’s latest installment, Modern Warfare 3, is finally live. Players the world over are now able to jump in and experience a new campaign, a return to classic battlefields in multiplayer, and a reworked Zombies-cross-DMZ game mode.

Alongside the game itself is the season one battle pass, available to those who purchased the Vault Edition of MW3. However, many are wondering how exactly this battle pass is redeemed.

Here’s what we know about activating the MW3 Vault Edition battle pass for season one.

Where is my MW3 Vault Edition battle pass?

I don’t think a battle pass helps against zombies. Image via Activision

At this time, those who purchased the Vault Edition of MW3 cannot access the battle pass, as technically season one hasn’t begun yet.

Alongside the Nemesis Operator Pack, two Weapon Vaults for extra gear, and the ability to play as everyone’s favorite CoD character “Soap” McTavish, the Vault Edition of MW3 also grants players the battle pass for the opening season of the game.

1,100 CoD Points and 50 Tier Skips are also part of the bundle, but again, you’ll need to wait until season one starts to claim and use these rewards.

Season one of MW3 is expected to begin sometime in December, with Dec. 6 floated as the likely start date for the season. Until then, you’ll just need to spam out a heap of multiplayer and zombies.

At the very least, you’ve got plenty to do while waiting for season one to start. With so many game modes as well as Warzone’s new map Urzikstan to explore, check back later in December as the battle pass goes live and enjoy MW3’s many offerings in the meantime.