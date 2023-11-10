How to turn off crossplay in MW3

Crossplay isn’t for everyone and can actually be problematic in some cases. If you want to turn it off in CoD MW3, our quick guide will show you how, soldier.

Many online multiplayer games are doing their best to accommodate crossplay, and Modern Warfare 3 is among them. It allows users from different platforms to face off against one another, like PlayStation players fighting Xbox fans.

It can be very beneficial to have crossplay enabled as it can speed up matchmaking by widening the search pool. On the other hand, there are some downsides, so let’s take a deep dive into crossplay, and how to turn it off in MW3.

How to disable crossplay in Modern Warfare 3

It’s easy to find the setting. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Keeping it on will broaden the matchmaking horizon. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Crossplay turned off will keep matchmaking strictly to your platform of choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To turn crossplay off in CoD MW3, you need to find the Account & Network tab, select Crossplay, and disable it with the press of a button.

If you’ve got an itchy trigger finger and just want some quickfire steps to follow, check these out:

Get to the main CoD lobby screen. Press the button to bring up the Settings menu in the top-right corner. Scroll down to “Account & Network”. Select it, and then you’ll be in the “Online” sub-section. Go down until you get to “Crossplay”. It will likely be “On” by default, so simply select it, and it should switch to “Off.”

Hey presto, crossplay is now disabled in MW3.

Why should you disable crossplay in MW3?

Having crossplay, while being beneficial, can cause a big issue that arises from controller players facing off against those with a keyboard and mouse. With this being a universal network setting, console and PC players can often be pitted against one another. So, turning it off might give you an easier time in MW3.

It doesn’t matter how good you are, a half-decent player that can pop heads with a swift flick of their mouse will always be better than players using twin analog sticks, which are far clunkier. As someone in the console bracket, I can feel your pain!

