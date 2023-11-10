How to carry two primary weapons in Modern Warfare 3

In the heat of battle, sometimes one gun just isn’t enough. If you want to carry two primary weapons in Modern Warfare 3, you’ll need to know how vests work.

Vests dictate the equipment you can bring onto the battlefield, along with some helpful perks to maximize your gameplay too. Thankfully, one of the vests allows you to ditch your secondary weapon for a primary weapon, letting you dual-wield the game’s most powerful guns.

How to get two primary weapons in MW3

You need to equip the Gunner vest in Modern Warfare 3 to carry two primary weapons.

Doing so will remove the limitation on your secondary weapon spot, allowing you to ditch the pistols and launchers in favor of another primary gun.

It also has some other handy benefits, deploying you with maximum ammo, and also making it quicker to reload your weapon. The Gunner vest is unlocked at level 20.

The Gunner vest is perfect for those who prefer to shoot their way out of trouble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to equip the Gunner vest in MW3

To equip the Gunner vest and carry two primary weapons:

Go to the Weapons tab on the MW3 multiplayer screen. Select a custom loadout that you want to carry two primary weapons in. Select the vest section, directly above the first primary weapon. Choose the Gunner vest. Return back to your loadout, and select a second primary weapon.

The vest section sits directly above the loadout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Why should you run two primary weapons in MW3?

Running two primary weapons in MW3 gives you incredible versatility, making it a popular choice for players.

For example, if your main loadout is a sniper rifle, that makes you incredibly dangerous at long range, but an easier target in close-quarters combat. The sniper just isn’t built for small rooms and tight corridors, and if your first shot doesn’t kill your opponent, chances are you are doomed.

However, if you run the Gunner vest, you can equip an SMG to your secondary weapon slot, meaning you can swap to it when you feel the need.

Personally, I’m not much of a sniper, but I do like running an assault rifle focused on long-range kills, so having an SMG in my back pocket for maps like Skidrow or Favela where I’m ducking in and out of buildings is ideal.